OU opens NCAA Tournament against Liberty (and were Sooners close to hosting a regional?)

Oklahoma – just hours after capturing a Big 12 championship – learned its NCAA Tournament destination on Monday morning.

The Sooners will open against Liberty in the Gainesville Regional on Friday. Florida, the No. 13 overall seed, will face Central Michigan in the other side of the four-team bracket.

The 64-team national field is broken up into 16 regionals. Four schools at each site will play in a double-elimination format with the survivor moving forward to the Super Regional.

Oklahoma (37-20) is peaking at the right time. It went unbeaten through the Big 12 Tournament and captured its first conference title crown since 2013 after posting an 8-1 win over Texas.

The 16 host sites were announced around the seventh inning of Sunday night’s championship game. OU was believed by many to have a good shot at hosting a regional.

Mike Buddie, the NCAA Division I baseball committee chair, said during an ESPN broadcast that Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU were considered host candidates.

He was asked about Oklahoma still playing when hosts were announced.

"We did have a very candid discussion. We were well aware of that. We discussed that at length saying should it affect the way that we see these top 16 should Oklahoma win this Big 12 championship by 20 runs?” Buddie said. “The committee got to a point where we liked the 16 and agreed that Oklahoma fell just short of getting into that 16.

“Certainly not ideal, but again something that we talked through. We made sure that we considered every angle and we landed where we landed.”

Moments after Sunday’s win, OU coach Skip Johnson was asked about having to hit the road for the postseason.

“I’m not upset about not hosting,” Johnson said. “We can’t control that. All we can do is go out and play good baseball and try to play good baseball.

“Wherever we land, that’s where we land. We’re proud to get the opportunity to go out and play whoever, it doesn’t really matter.”

Liberty (37-21) lost to Kennesaw State in the final of the Atlantic Sun Conference, but drew an at-large bid. The Flames will be making a return trip to Gainesville after opening the season by winning two of three games at Florida.

The Gators (39-22) have won 16 of their past 21 games. Florida dropped an 8-5 loss to No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship.

Central Michigan (42-17) won the MAC Tournament to capture an NCAA bid. It’s their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Gainesville Regional

13 Florida (39-22) vs. Central Michigan (42-17)

Oklahoma (37-20) vs. Liberty (37-21)

