OU notes: Graham interception 'just a phenomenal play', Riley says

“Coach Riley told me, man, it would have been kinda nice if you would have knocked it down, maybe,” Graham said. “At the point in time in the moment with the ball that high, I’m not thinking about batting it down. Maybe if it was a little bit lower, I might have batted it down. With a jump ball like that, I think my instincts took over.”

After the turnover, OU ran three conservative plays and punted. Perhaps that would have been the same outcome without the 20 extra yards. But the play sheet gets a lot closer the nearer you are to your goal line.

Raym gets more playing time

Broken Arrow graduate Andrew Raym played the majority of the game at center, and the move seem to give the Sooners a jolt. Raym took over the spot from senior Robert Congel on the third series. OU’s running game immediately saw an uptick.

“I don’t know if you can say taking over the center job,” Riley said. “We ended up playing him a little bit more today; we knew we were gonna play both of them. So (will) watch the tape. Not anything Rob Congel did bad. He’s playing well. We knew we wanted to play Andrew some as well. It's pretty close between those guys. So we'll let them continue to battle and just got to see the tape to be able to have an idea of the way those guys played.”