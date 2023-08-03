Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — When Oklahoma defensive line coach Todd Bates arrived from Clemson alongside Brent Venables in 2021, he discovered the Sooner cupboards were bare of the sort of defensive linemen their shared defensive scheme required.

Roughly 20 months later, Bates and OU kicked off fall camp Thursday seemingly much better equipped at the point of attack.

“We had only one guy that weighed over 300 pounds when I got here and when we pulled up at the door,” Bates said this week. “Quickly with (strength coach Jerry Schmidt) doing the work that he does with guys, we improved that number to three last season. Well, we’re going into camp this year with five that weigh over 300 pounds.”

Indeed, the Sooners carry more weight at the heart of the defensive line in 2023.

By Bates’ count of defenders over 300 pounds, the collection of OU’s biggest bodies up front is made up of returners Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley, transfer newcomers Da’Jon Terry and Phil Paea and redshirt sophomore Kelvin Gilliam.

Elsewhere, the Sooners boast two more transfer additions in Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey and Texas State’s Davon Sears. Converted pass rusher Jonah Laulu, who has tacked on upwards on 30 pounds in the offseason to take on a new role inside, provides another intriguing option up the middle.

For a defense seeking to improve from the 187.5 rushing yards per game (106th nationally) OU allowed a year ago, size is a helpful start.

The Sooners certainly have a whole lot more of it on offer in 2023.

“One of the main things that keep guys from getting movement on this earth is girth,” Bates said. “And we finally got some girth. It’s exciting with the big boys.”

Murray looking for a lead back

In a broad sense, OU enters the fall with an Eric Gray-sized hole to fill in the backfield.

The former Tennessee transfer was everything the Sooners could have asked for in a No. 1 running back last fall. Carrying 213 times for 1,336 with a 6.4 yards per carry — best among Big 12 rushers with 35-plus attempts — Gray found the end zone 11 times and turned OU’s running game into perhaps its most reliable element in an otherwise inconsistent season across the board.

Gray, however, began training camp with the New York Giants earlier this month.

As such, the Sooners stare down the fall ahead searching for a proper replacement from a group of rushers running backs coach DeMarco Murray feels is more talented than the cast OU had a year ago.

But while the Sooners have power in depth, Murray is also clear that he’s entering fall camp looking to identify a top option to lead the way, no different from Gray in 2022.

“You want to have a bell cow,” he said. “You want to have a guy you can count on day in, day out just like I did with Eric. We need a guy that’s gonna line up out there every single day and set the tone for us as a group and then have other guys feed off of him.

So who might that running back be?

Fifth-year rusher Marcus Major represents the most senior option, yet the powerful runner from Oklahoma City has eclipsed more than five games played only once in four seasons.

Sophomores Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk hold the highest upside within the unit, but both must prove their ability to produce across the length of a full college season. With Barnes’ involvement last fall as evidence, there’s reason to think the Sooners could give opportunities to freshmen rushers Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks, as well.

As far as Murray is concerned, it’s an open battle as the Sooners dive into their earliest fall practices.

“That’s what training camp is about,” he said.

Byrd at left guard?

With the Sooners looking for stability and a Day 1 starter at left guard, eyes will turn to redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd.

A former four-star recruit who sat out all but two games in his first season in 2021, Byrd took his first major steps at OU last fall. He appeared in 10 games on special teams and in a reserve guard role in 2022 and closed the year with a confidence-boosting start against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The question now is just what can Byrd be for the Sooners in his third season on campus.

“Savion Byrd has got all the ability in the world,” Venables said. “It’s just getting him to play at that real consistent level. Y’all saw a little glance of him. He blocks through the whistle. I love that. He loves it. I want guys that love it.”

With OU likely settled at the other four offensive line spots — tackles Walter Rouse and Tyler Guyton, center Andrew Raym and right guard McKade Mettauer — the left guard spot is there for Byrd’s taking.

Per offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, the camp competition at the position includes Byrd, Appalachian State transfer Troy Everett and freshman Heath Ozaeta. With Byrd the longest-tenured of the bunch and the most settled into OU’s offense, it’s a role the Sooners hope he’ll stake claim to over the next month.

“He’s continued to get his weight up,” Bedenbaugh said. “It’s not exactly where it needs to be right now. He’s unbelievably talented and just has to mature. He’s a young kid. Just mature and everything, and he’s starting to do that. He’s got a chance to be really good.”

