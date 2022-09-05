OU notebook: What was offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's biggest regret about season-opening win?

Only 61 plays

Oklahoma’s offense had success during the Kent State contest but was limited in its work.

The Sooners averaged 8.1 yards per play but only snapped the ball 61 times in the 45-13 win over UTEP. OU didn’t allow as many personnel changes as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby liked.

OU grabbed a 21-0 lead after only 15 offensive plays and only had four series in the second half.

“I would have loved to have played guys a little earlier and get them in for a couple of series. It didn’t present itself that way," Lebby said during a Monday news conference. "I have to be a little more mindful on making sure some of these guys are getting in a little bit earlier. That’s how it unfolded. That was a regret. I wanted to play, we wanted to play more guys and give them more access.”

Kent State calling south Tulsa home

Kent State opened the season with a 45-20 loss at Washington.

Instead of traveling back to Ohio after Saturday’s late-night loss, the players traveled to Tulsa to prepare for this Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Oklahoma.

It worked well, especially with how week one stacked up against week two, Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. The team’s academic adviser traveled with the program, which is practicing this week at Union High School.

“We’re kind of having football camp on the road for a week,” Lewis said. “We’re going to have them go on a life-education trip, if you will. They are going to see the sights and sounds and learn the history of Black Wall Street. And what happened here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which I think is invaluable for them because a big part of the college experience is to grow and to enrich themselves as humans first and foremost.”

The team will travel to Norman on Thursday.

Lining up right or left

Anton Harrison shifted to right tackle for the season-opening game against the Miners.

Harrison was moved to take the place of Wanya Morris, who missed the contest to deal with off-field issues. TCU transfer Tyler Guyton started at left tackle.

Lebby explained how the shift worked.

“He's been working at left, and (we) felt good about Tyler playing left. And then Anton moving over felt like that was the best thing for the unit and for the offense,” Lebby said. “So you know, played good. Gotta play better. We all got to play better. We're not where we want to be. Up front, we've got to be more dominant and finish and be a little more violent than we were on Saturday, and coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh will get it done.”

Age is just a number part 1

Defensive end R Mason Thomas was only 17 years old when he arrived on OU’s campus. The true freshman, now 18, had a pair of tackles including an assisted sack in the opener.

“His maturity — he's got like an old soul,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He's put a lot of work in. He's approached it in a very mature manner. And I think you saw the results of that. He’s going to be a very good football player if he continues to approach the game like he does right now.

“Because he's got a wonderful attitude, a wonderful perspective and a great work ethic. Really, really pleased with him.”

Age is just a number part 2

A unique statistic was discovered in the game notes presented by Mike Houck, OU’s associate athletics director for communications.

Brent Venables is 51, which is four years older than Bud Wilkinson was when he coached his final game for the Sooners in 1963.

Wilkinson took over the program in 1947 (when he was 31) and pioneered Oklahoma’s 47-game winning streak (an NCAA record that stands to this day).

ESPN+ debut

The Sooners game against Kent State will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the streaming service is needed to see the game.

SoonerVision on ESPN+ entered an agreement with OU to broadcast more than 100 annual live events, including one football game per season. In years past, Oklahoma had a home game featured on pay-per-view.

Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst) and Alex Chappelle (sideline) will be on the call for the game.