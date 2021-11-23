OU notebook: What is Lincoln Riley's confidence level with kicker Gabe Brkic?

Riley understands the value of special teams in this game.

“Special teams always show up in this game. It always seems like there’s been a couple big special teams plays. Historically, that’s been the case for a lot of these games. When two high-quality teams go at it a lot of times it can be a differentiating factor,” Riley said.

No holding back

For Oklahoma to reach the position it wants — a College Football Playoff bid and Big 12 Championship — it will have to defeat Oklahoma State twice.

Riley said the potential is unique, but it’s on OU to win.

“I approach this like every other one, even when we've had games before in the regular season where we've already clinched it,” Riley said. “We've been in that position and knowing we're going to the Big 12 title game, and you don't hold back. We don't get 50 of these things. We don't get 60 of these things. You only get so many.

“Even if the roles were flipped and we were clinched and they had to beat us to get in, I don't think I would do one thing different.”

Injury update