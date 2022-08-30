OU Notebook: Week 1 excitement and anticipation 'is real' for Brent Venables

NORMAN — At long last, or exactly 267 days after he was formally introduced as the 23rd head football coach in program history on Dec. 6, 2021, Brent Venables stepped to the lectern inside Oklahoma Memorial Tuesday morning with a competitive game waiting for him and the Sooners on Saturday.

“It’s finally here. It’s game week and as I said yesterday, this doesn’t ever get old,” Venables said.

“The excitement, the anticipation is real. Our guys have worked incredibly hard for the last eight months — coaches and players — preparing for this. This is what you work for. It’s an exciting time. The 2022 team, team No. 128. I couldn’t be more excited to just watch them play.”

More than a decade after he left Norman for Clemson, Venables will make his head coaching debut the Sooners when UTEP (0-1) visits at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 season opener will also represent OU introductions for a collection of Sooners newcomers that the first-year coach estimated Tuesday make up “more than 50% of our roster”.

Within that group, there’s transfers such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left guard McKade Mettauer and nose tackle Jeffery Johnson, as well as freshmen like receivers Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson, all of whom will or could see their first competitive action at Owen Field Saturday.

“That’s exciting to me,” Venables said. “To get an opportunity to mold them and shape them and see them go compete for the first time in this stadium is a neat thing to be a part of.”

As for the opponent, Venables is familiar with Miners’ fifth-year head coach Dana Dimel. The pair overlapped at Kansas State in the early 1990s, first during Venables' playing days and later on the coaching staff under Bill Snyder.

Like OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof on Monday, Venables on Tuesday didn’t view the scoreline in UTEP’s 31-13 Week 0 loss to North Texas as a reflection of the quality of the opponent the Sooners host Saturday.

“They’re going to make you earn everything you get. It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Venables said. “This is a group that again, they believe in what they’re doing. This was a tough loss for ‘em, but the reality is, they know they were in that game. This is a great opportunity for them to go on the road and build as a team.”

Decisions in the secondary

Between the evolution of the Sooners' CHEETAH position and the choice to place senior Jaden Davis in one of the starting cornerback spots, the release of OU's initial depth chart Monday drew eyes to the secondary.

"That’s our job as coaches to try to identify within our scheme, find what players can do, what they can’t do and put them in position to be successful," Venables said.

Some choices, Venables explained, were rooted in the strengths and weaknesses he and his staff picked up on in the months since spring camp. Availability, or lack thereof, in training camp was another factor.

And some moves, perhaps in Davis' case, came down to recent performance.

"Jaden is really consistent," Venables said. "He’s playing confidently, tackles well. Has been one of our most consistent players through fall camp.”

Offensive line cohesion

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Monday referred to OU's offensive line as maybe the furthest along position group on the Sooners' offense as the season opener beckons.

To left tackle Anton Harrison, that's progress is down to two things: experience and quality time.

"Everybody on that depth chart, on the starting line, has experience somewhere," Harrison said. "That really helps a lot. Just bringing knowledge from everywhere. Us coming together on weekends, watching film, studying opponents. That’s been big for us all summer."

Linebacker leadership

Veteran linebackers DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu were two of the five players named Week 1 captains Monday afternoon.

Fellow linebacker Danny Stutsman thinks that's been a long time coming for the duo.

"(Ugwoegbu) has been the best leader, man," Stutsman said. "Him and DaShaun (White) are both captains. When they announced it, I was so happy because those guys took me under their wing. They showed me the ways. Us together, us out on the field, it's going to be a blast."