OU notebook: Venables talks balance, tempo, statuses of Wanya Morris and Daniel Parker and more ahead of Week 2 visit from Kent State

NORMAN — Much has been made, in the early days of Oklahoma’s 2022 football season, about the up-tempo offense implemented under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the impact of that pace on the Sooners’ defense and how OU will work together in harmony on both sides of the ball.

In a meeting with his defense Monday, 48 hours after the Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP in Week 1, coach Brent Venables attempted to dispel hardly any connection between the two units.

“We started yesterday's meeting saying Dillon Gabriel has never made a tackle and will never make a tackle for us. Marvin Mims isn't going to go cover another wide receiver for us. Brayden Willis is never going to sack anyone for us,” Venables said during his weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

“The offense doesn't have anything to do with the defense and vice versa. That's got to be our mindset, first and foremost. Our job is to stop people.”

Talk of Lebby’s tempo system dominated his first offseason back with the Sooners, from spring practices to the summer and into training camp. Saturday’s opener provided a first look at what this next chapter of OU's offense will look like.

The Sooners held the ball for only 21:27 to UTEP’s 38:33 in the 32-point win. OU’s time of possession marked its lowest total since September 2018 and the program’s second-slimmest margin since 2007. On its way to a 45-point output, Lebby and Co.’s seven scoring drives averaged just 1:50.

But the Sooners’ pace also produced the visitor’s most productive spell of the contest. After opening with three straight scoring drives, OU’s offense sputtered with back-to-back three-and-outs and UTEP countered with consecutive scoring drives that ate a combined 12:41 of game clock.

The Sooners weathered the storm Saturday, but the second quarter dip did nothing to tamp down questions about balance between OU’s primary units.

So Venables made sure to drive his point home with his defense Monday.

“We don't need to be worried about what's going on on offense,” he said. “Your job is to stop the other team. Stop making excuses. Not that they were, but I want to make sure that that narrative doesn't get inside of our walls. It's important that you have a tough-mindedness about you.”

Uncertainty for OL Morris

Wanya Morris remains listed as OU's starter at right tackle, but the senior offensive lineman remains unavailable to the Sooners as their Week 2 matchup with the Golden Flashes approaches.

"We’re still trying to work through an off the field issue," Venables said. "We expect him back sooner than probably later."

Morris missed the season opener for undisclosed reasons; "some things that we're trying to help him through on and off the field," Venables said afterward. In his absence, Anton Harrison shifted to right tackle with TCU transfer Tyler Guyton assuming Harrison's spot on the left.

Venables said Morris has continued practicing with OU and expects him to slot back into his starting role once cleared to play.

"He’ll jump right back in there like riding a bike," Venables said.

TE Parker to return, Sawchuk available

The Sooners do plan to have Daniel Parker on the field against Kent State after he missed out on his OU debut in Week 1.

"He had the sniffles last week," Venables said.

Parker, the fifth-year tight end who joined the Sooners from Missouri in the offseason, is listed behind Brayden Willis on the depth chart.

Venables also confirmed that freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk was available in Week 1, but did not dress.

Stutsman 'just scratching the surface'

Linebacker Danny Stutsman celebrated his first career start with nine tackles, two pass breakups and a hurry. Tuesday brought praise from his head coach.

"I think he’s matured as much as anything," Venables said.

In musing on the sophomore's development, Venables recalled a couple of offseason stories. One included Stutsman — among other teammates — showing up to one of his first meetings with the new staff without a pen or a pencil. Another touched on a February conversation when the head coach challenged his linebacker to "take control of his career" rather than simply leaning on his talent and instincts.

"It was just he and I in the hallway somewhere," Venables said. "I asked him, ‘Are you ever going to watch tape? Are you ever going to come ask for a playbook? Do you want to be a good player?’”

Saturday's opener delivered Venables promising early returns on Stutsman.

"He’s just scratching the surface of where he can be," he said.

Week 2 captains

OU announced running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Theo Wease, offensive lineman Chris Murray, defensive end Reggie Grimes and cornerback Woodi Washington as its Week 2 captains Tuesday morning.

Venables and the Sooners intend to go with weekly captains this fall, at least through the latter stages of the season and into what Venables termed the "championship phase".

"The season is long. I don’t want anybody to get comfortable," he said. "This is an opportunity to lead for the week and lead for the season. At the end of the regular season, we’ll name permanent captains. The players will vote on that. This is an opportunity to develop leadership on our team.

"It’s an honor to be a game captain. They are out in front every day in front of the team. So they’ve got to put a little work in to be a leader. I’m trying to develop work on this team."