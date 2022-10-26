OU notebook: Venables says Sooners have opportunity 'to win every game and, certainly, we could lose every game'

Living in fast forward

Oklahoma can do nothing about the unexpected 4-3 start to its 2022 football season.

What it can do, according to first-year coach Brent Venables, is write a script for a five-game sprint to the finish, which begins with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa State.

“For our team, I just told them all they can write is what we do moving forward. So we're gonna be judged again by how we finish,” Venables said during his weekly news conference. “This game is about mental toughness and fortitude and perseverance and the will to win. And so we’ve got a chance to put that on display each of the next five weeks.”

During the preseason, Venables was asked what would be the measure of success in year one. His answer was to get better from the beginning of the year to the end.

It won’t be easy, the coach said. He said his team has the opportunity “to win every game and, certainly, we could lose every game. It going to take everybody being completely, totally committed to doing their best.”

Isn’t is maddening as a coach to know OU could win or lose every game?

“That's the game of football,” Venables said. “You can't cheat this game. This game will reward you for precision, for your work, for your grind. What you do in the dark. It will reward you for that. It'll punish you for mistakes. So, again, whether we're 6-0 … I probably would say the same thing as I stand here and look at the schedule sitting in front of us. You know? So that doesn't surprise me.

“It’s not maddening. That's this profession. That's this game. And that's why I've always had great, great respect.”

Growing through experience

True freshman R Mason Thomas is gaining experience with every game and repetition.

The goal for the off-season will be to add weight and strength. He knows that he can’t throw people around right now, but as he gets bigger and stronger, the work will become easier.

The defensive end says he’s close to 100% after suffering a hamstring injury, but added that he’s getting better.

Thomas also gets work after practice, which has helped him.

“Just me knowing everybody else like Ray Lewis, DK Metcalf, Sean Taylor, they were great. They stay after practice every day, and it worked out with their success,” Thomas said. “DK Metcalf, I think he said in one interview how he will always get two extra reps in the weight room no matter what weight or what exercise they were doing. So if it works for them, it'll most likely work for me also. I know it will.”

Birthday coach

OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday.

Thomas was asked about his relationship with the first-year position coach.

“As he got his position, he was the first person to offer me. Yeah it’s just grown since I got here. Spending more time with him. I don’t talk to the phone on him anymore in Oklahoma now. It’s great. It’s grown since we’ve been here and it’s been a great relationship,” Thomas said.

How has he helped the young player with the ins and outs of the position?

“He’s great. He knows like basically what we do, our job. But he’s good at knowing other people’s job to why we do those certain techniques or why we can’t spin inside or anything like that,” Thomas said. “So just those little things about knowing where everybody else fits gives you a better understanding. So that’s what he teaches us too.”

Series success

The OU-ISU series has been a one-sided affair over the years.

The Sooners are 78-7-2 against the Cyclones. The .908 winning percentage is the second-best in the country, behind only Oregon’s record against Idaho (52-3-4, .915).

Oklahoma is 49-3-1 in its last 53 games against Iowa State. Two of the losses were in 2017 (38-31 in Norman) and in 2020 (37-30 in Ames).

