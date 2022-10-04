OU Notebook: Venables says Sooners ‘desire has been there. Our discipline hasn't’ on defense

Better discipline on defense

Some of the issues facing an Oklahoma defense that has struggled mightily through the first two weeks of Big 12 play will require longer-term solutions. Personnel and the players Brent Venables and Ted Roof have to plug into their defense, for instance, can only change so much from one week to the next.

But asked Tuesday morning about short-term fixes available to a Sooners defense that has allowed 96 points across its last two games, OU’s first-year head coach found a quick answer.

“Our desire has been there. Our discipline hasn't. It takes discipline,” Venables said.

“We’ve got to play with better discipline," he continued. "That’s where it all starts. If we don’t do that, we’ll have the same kind of inconsistent results. The first three weeks, I thought we played with really good discipline. The last two weeks, not as much.”

Since diving into conference action on Sept. 24, the Sooners’ defense has looked miles away from the unit that opened 2022 with a flying start in nonconference wins over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska. Exposed by Kansas State in Week 4, OU was thrashed in Saturday’s 55-24 defeat at TCU Saturday, the Sooners’ largest Big 12 defeat since 2014.

Entering this weekend's Red River Showdown with Texas, OU sits last defensively among its conference foes in total defense (423.0 yards per game), rush defense (991 total yards) and eighth in scoring defense, allowing 25.2 points per contest through five games.

Despite OU’s latest pair of showings, Venables’ confidence in what his defense is capable of hasn't wavered. A turnaround Saturday at the Cotton Bowl will start with consistency.

For Venables, consistency begins with discipline.

“There’s countless examples from the first part of the season, certainly in fall camp or even in two defeats the last couple weeks, where our guys are doing things well,” Venables said. “We’ve got to get ‘em to do it well consistently, and it’s a very frustrating thing. The work and the buy-in and the desire, the effort, none of it’s been perfect. Just like the coaching. But those things have been there.”

Eyes on the Longhorns

Venables lightly lamented during his weekly press conference that “90%” of the questions he faced centered on things in the “rearview mirror”, such as the 31-point loss to the Horned Frogs in Week 5.

“I want the focus to be on what's ahead," he said. "What's in front of us right now going down to Dallas, and the challenge of that is where all of our focus is right now."

With his attention turned to Texas, Venables spoke with respect for where OU's rival across the Red River stands headed into the 118th meeting between the schools.

He noted the Longhorns’ tight loss to Alabama in Week 2. Venables pointed to the Texas defense, which enters Saturday allowing 21.4 points per game. And he spoke about the Longhorns’ “home run hitters” on offense, even with uncertainty swirling around Texas’ situation at quarterback.

“A year ago, we were down 28-7 and had a terrific comeback in a shootout,” Venables said. “But they are improved from where they were a year ago, according to the coaches that were here in the heart of that. We’re going to have to play well. There’s no doubt about it.”

Putting on his stat hat as he looked back on OU’s 55-48 win in 2021, Venables made reference to the Sooners’ series of tight wins last fall with a nod to the heroics former quarterback Caleb Williams flashed at Kansas.

“Last year was one of six wins that came down to the last possession of the game and the seventh win against Kansas — that was an act of God to win that one,” he said.

Leaning on veterans

The Sooners, including many of the players on the program’s current roster, have been here before.

Just like this fall, OU opened league play in 2020 with back-to-back defeats. Those losses came to Kansas State and Iowa State. They also mark the only other time, outside of these past two weeks, that the Sooners have dropped back-to-back regular-season games since 1999.

Those Sooners in 2020 turned around their slow start with eight straight wins, complete with a Big 12 championship and a Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

Back in the same spot two years, those memories have cropped back up this week in Norman.

“That’s kind of been the focal point,” running back Eric Gray said Monday night. “Those leaders, those older guys that are on this team, they’re saying, ‘We’ve done this before. We’ve dropped two before and still won the Big 12 championship.’ So it’s not out of the question. It’s not like everything gone and done now. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and keep pushing on.”

Stars on special teams?

After sophomore Billy Bowman suffered an injury on a kick return in the first quarter at TCU, the Sooners went without one of its starting safeties for the remainder of the game.

That development hasn’t changed the Sooners’ approach to using key players on special teams.

“It’s part of the game,” Venables said. “There’s always risk. One of our starting linebackers is the guard on the punt team. Billy is a very dynamic player. I hate that it’s happened. You’re always massaging everything with every decision you make. Really unfortunate. First time he’s ever been hurt in his career. He hasn’t been an injury-prone. Thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

Injury report

OU came away from TCU with a collection of players with injury concerns, including Bowman and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who entered concussion protocol Saturday following a hit to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

On Tuesday, Venables declined to offer updates on any of his ailing Sooners.

“There's some injury situations going on right now that are still up in the air and I'm really not going to talk about any of those right now until I have clarity and I'm 100 percent sure on who's going to be available and who's not,” he said. “Today is not that day for that.”

Along with Bowman and Gabriel, the list of Sooners who exited with apparent injuries in Week 5 includes Gray, wide receiver Theo Wease, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, defensive lineman R Mason Thomas and defensive back Damond Harmon.

Venables did confirm that both running back Marcus Major and edge rusher Marcus Stripling were out at TCU due to injury.

Red River captains

OU’s captains against Texas are as follows: safety Justin Broiles, offensive lineman Chris Murray, linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White and tight end Brayden Willis.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World