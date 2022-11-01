OU notebook: Venables recalls the time Baylor's Dave Aranda recruited his son, Jake, to LSU

NORMAN — There's plenty of similarities shared between Brent Venables and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, a pair of former national champion defensive coordinators turned head coaches.

Yet beyond a handful of phone calls, a few encounters on the recruiting trail over the years and a 2020 College Football Playoff meeting between Clemson and LSU, their interactions have been limited prior to the Bears' visit to Oklahoma this weekend.

Except for that time Aranda tried to tempt Venables' son to the Tigers.

"They offered one of my sons, Jake, at LSU," Venables explained with a smile. "And so we started to get to know each other that way. And we never ended up taking a trip there. His momma won the recruiting battle so Dave didn't make the cut"

Jake Venables stuck with his dad at Clemson and now works in the Tigers' strengths and conditioning program after a four-year playing career while Aranda left LSU for the top job at Baylor in 2020.

Venables doesn't need to be overly familiar with Aranda personally to know the coach he'll see on the opposing sideline Saturday.

"He's just a first class guy," he said. "Everywhere he's been he has a great reputation. Does things the right way. Just a good man. Excellent football coach."

Sooners behind Mims

After a bounce-back, nine-catch, 106-yard performance against Kansas before the bye week, Marvin Mims went quiet again at Iowa State. The junior wide receiver caught two passes for 16 yards on six targets in Sooners' 27-17 win.

Among the vocal teammates in Mims' corner this week is quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"I think in life, shoot, not everyone’s gonna be perfect and Marv’s been pretty damn good for a bunch of time," Gabriel said. "He just had a bad day and had some catches he wanted back. But for the most part he’s my guy and he’s our guy. So, you know, just continue to feed him and continue to instill confidence that he already has.

"He obviously felt just tough about the day but he came out like a pro on Monday and just came back to work. So I’m proud of him and just love the guy that he is every single day."

Mims' Week 9 outing was his second-least productive of the season behind his showing against Texas on Oct. 8 when he caught one pass for minus-two yards.

On defense

Last weekend's trip to Iowa State produced the Sooners' most complete defensive performance in Big 12 play.

On Monday, with eight games and a bye week behind OU, redshirt junior pondered a question: how long did it take the defense introduced by the Sooners' new coaching staff to take hold?

“Those losses kind of helped us out a lot," Washington said. "Think guys were playing to not make a mistake in those earlier games. Now we’ve kind of figured it out. Go play fast. If you make a mistake, just make it fast. At the end of the day we make it fast. Not making slow mistakes and it’ll be easy for us.”

Captains for Baylor

OU's captains for this weekend's visit from Baylor are as follows: defensive lineman Isaiah Coe, offensive lineman Robert Congel, wide receiver Jalil Farooq, defensive end Jonah Laulu and running back Marcus Major.