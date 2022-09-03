OU notebook: Tulsa’s Gentry Williams caps Sooners debut with interception

‘Booker T’ makes scene: Gentry Williams is fondly known as “Booker T” by his teammates and coaches.

The true freshman from Booker T. Washington is proud of his school and his hometown.

The defensive back got in late during the Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday afternoon in Norman. He finished with a tackle and a last-minute interception in the end zone off UTEP quarterback Calvin Brownholtz.

The interception celebration on the OU sideline was led by cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. It was the only turnover secured by the Sooners against the Miners.

“It meant a lot to him and it meant a lot to all of us, not just Gentry,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “That was a big deal. That keeps points off the board. You want to play a lot of people and the game dictated that we could. Those guys deserve to play. He took advantage of his opportunity and made a play for us that sealed the deal.”

Added Billy Bowman: “We were striving for a defensive turnover the whole game. We dropped a couple. Danny (Stutsman) dropped a couple. I dropped a couple and others dropped a couple. It was cool that was his first college football game and the first time playing for the home crowd.”

Running downhill: Eric Gray finished with 102 rushing yards, which is the first time in his OU career that he’s exceeded the century mark. It was the sixth of his college career, with the five other times coming when he was at Tennessee.

Gray’s longest run was 35 yards. He also had two catches for 33 yards.

“It felt great,” Gray said of his performance. “I talked to you guys about the weight I’ve put on and it felt great. I felt the same speed, I felt more physical out there and it showed out there on the field.

Could Gray’s new weight and form have caught UTEP by surprise?

“It probably did,” he said. “They were watching film from last year and they didn’t know. Now they know.”

The OU rushing attack finished with 259 yards. Marcus Major had 54 yards and two touchdowns (1 yard, 6 yard), Gavin Freeman added a 46-yard dash on a TD-scoring reverse and Jovantae Barnes ended with 25 yards.

“Marcus is a great physical back. Downhill runner, physically back. He’s a run through your face type of guy,” said Gray. “I’m going to make you miss and I’m a home run hitter. I think we both do a great job complementing each other.”

Memorable return for Lebby: Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was an OU student assistant coach from 2002-06 after a back injury cut his playing career short.

On Saturday, he returned to the field where his college football career began.

“It was special, man, it was awesome. Being on the field, before the game, you’re thinking about all the former players. I don’t take it granted, not for a second,” he said. “Me and Joe Jon Finley and Jon Cooper and Phil Loadholt, DeMarco Murray and Curtis Lofton and Rufus Alexander and Lance Mitchell, and the list goes on, man.

“But for us to be on that field in pregame together, pretty special. I don’t think there’s anybody that gets to share that like we do in the country. Again, appreciative and humbled by it. Glad we got the first goal out of the way.”

Tempo offense: Saturday offered a first window into the speed with which Lebby’s OU offense will move.

For reference, the Sooners opened the game with 223 yards and 21 points from a trio of possessions that ran 77, 108 and 30 seconds in length.

After the game, quarterback Dillon Gabriel gave a window into the pace at which OU is operating.

“The biggest thing is getting the call and giving (my teammates) time to get set,” he said. “Because once (center Andrew Raym has his hand on the ball, I’m snapping it. I don’t know what time it is in between. But feet set, we’re snapping it. Hand on the ball, we’re snapping it.”

No Wanya: Tyler Guyton, a transfer from TCU, drew the start at left tackle. Wayna Morris, who was listed atop the depth chart this week, drew the assignment.

OU coach Brent Venables gave a little insight in the situation when asked about the offensive line.

“Wayna is going through some things that we’re trying to help him through on and off the field. And hopefully in the next several days, hopefully we’ll get everything, buttoned up,” Venables said. “So he’s been practicing and working through some things.”

The offensive line had some false start penalties that slowed the offense down and drew the attention of position coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

“Coach Bedenbaugh, he’s going to be wanting some more. You know, not satisfied with it,” Venables said. “But I thought for the first game, I thought those guys did well. Tyler Guyton, his first start, you know, as a collegiate player, so that was cool to see as well. And good start for him.”

Fast start: Oklahoma’s first 11 offensive snaps included six explosive plays (15-plus yards passing, 10-plus yards rushing) as the Sooners built a quick 21-0 lead.

OU ended with 229 total yards in the first quarter and averaged 17.6 yards per play. The only other season openers that featured a quicker start was the 2007 opener against North Texas (247 yards) and the first game of the 2020 team against Missouri State (236).

“(OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby) is a great play caller and does a great job with some play design, and Dillon’s incredibly accurate and he’s experienced in the system,” Venables said. “They can put a lot of pressure on people and we’ve got really good skill. And again, I think our offensive line, as we continue to go throughout the year, you know, continue to jell and improve, it goes through them as well.

“But philosophically, it’s a very aggressive system, in, quote-unquote, take what the defense gives you.”

Streak continues: With Saturday’s win, 10 of the last 11 OU head football coaches have notched victories in their debuts, dating back to Bud Wilkinson in 1947.

John Blake suffered the only debut loss over that span, a 20-7 defeat to TCU on Sept. 7, 1996.

— Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey, Tulsa World