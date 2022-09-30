OU notebook: transfer guards Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile bonded by shared circumstances

NORMAN — Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamilsile, two of the most significant additions in the Sooners’ offseason of turnover, share a few similarities.

For one, both newcomers found a third home at the college level at Oklahoma this past spring. For another, as second-time transfers, each of the pair required a transfer waiver from the NCAA in order to gain immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. And both guards enter 2022-23 with high expectations placed upon their roles in the Sooners’ backcourt.

“It’s been great,” Sherfield said of his relationship with Bamisile Thursday afternoon. “You can’t really find somebody who’s been to just as many as schools sometimes. So we always laugh about that a lot. I just feel like it’s great. Joe’s a great basketball player.”

As for their respective waiver situations that got resolved over the summer?

“We were definitely both sweating,” Sherfield said. “We were just both hoping we got the waiverm for sure, and just doing whatever we needed to keep our mind off it because you know that’s always stressful.”

Another similarity between the pair? Both can score at a high level.

In Sherfield, who recorded 19.1 points per game last season at Nevada, OU has a skilled three-level scorer — “He can shoot the three. He has one of the best mid-range games. And he can get to the rim," coach Porter Moster said. And the Sooners also have a capable passer in the fourth-year guard who averaged 6.4 assists a year ago.

Much of the damage Sherfield will do can be expected to come in the screen game.

“What makes him hard to guard in ball screens is you’re going to have to pick your poison,” Moser said. “He can really pass out of ball screens. He’s really good with it.”

With Bamisile, a 16.3 point per game scorer at George Washington in 2021-22, Moser is hoping to unleash a guard who can create offense with his defense.

“My thing is I want him to become a two-way player," Moser explained. I’ve talked to him about that. He has a really long wingspan. Getting that wingspan into the game defensively, deflections, high hands, being disruptive. I think that’s where we’ve challenged him the most. He’s always been a scorer. We’ve really hit on — be a two-way player, do it on both ends.”

Groves adds weight, confidence

A little more than five weeks out from the Sooners’ Nov. 7 opener, fifth-year big man Tanner Groves is feeling bigger, faster and stronger than ever before.

“I feel like, in terms of being on the court, this is like the most I've ever weighed,” Groves said. “I'm like 245 (pounds right now). Pretty heavy. But I also feel the most athletic and most quick, strongest I've ever been.”

Groves notched 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 53.2% shooting in his debut season at OU after transferring from Eastern Washington. But, jumping from the Big Sky Conference into the paint of one of the nation’s most physical conferences, he also felt the rigors of the Big 12 a year ago.

Hence why the 6-foot-10 forward tacked on as many as 15 pounds this offseason.

This summer and into OU’s initial practices this fall, Moser has seen a player bolstered by the experience of last season who flashed newfound confidence during the Sooners’ European tour in August.

“So there’s a million questions (Groves’ transition) last year,” Moser said. “Now he knows he can do it. Double-figure scorer in the Big 12 last year. He averaged five or six rebounds. He can play. He’s this level, for sure. So just put that aside. Let’s go and compete.

“I thought he was really good in Europe with that. Made a mistake or a shot didn’t go in. Next play.”

Improved shooting?

In his scouting reports, Moser explained Thursday, OU’s second-year coach sees three kinds of shooters on a basketball court.

There’s Kyle Korvers; dead-eye shooters. There’s Dwyane Wades; so-so guys. And there’s Rajon Rondos; shooters you’ll let pull up whenever they’d like.

On his current roster: “I don’t think we’ll have a Rondo on the floor this year,” Moser said.

“Shooting-wise, I think Jalen (Hill) has really improved his shot. Grant (Sherfield) can really shoot at the one. The guys we’ve added can shoot. Guys have gotten better. C.J. Noland’s shot looks great. I’m confident we’re playing five guys where I have no problem with them shooting the three. I love that. Not a lot of programs can say that. I have confidence in them stepping in.”

The Sooners finished second in Big 12 in team field goal percentage a year ago, shooting at a clip of 47.6%. In 2022-23, they're without four of their most consistent shooters from last season season in Ethan Chargois, Jordan Goldwire, Marvin Johnson and Umoja Gibson.

Injury updates

Both of Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita and freshman guard Benny Schroeder traveled with the Sooners for their slate of exhibition games in Spain and France in August, but neither saw the court while sidelined by a pair of meniscus injuries.

With the Sooners back on the practice court this month, both are back in the fold.

“Both are full go, both are going full contact,” Moser said. “Benny started on Monday, Yaya started two weeks ago. Benny is two practices in and Yaya is two weeks in.”

Keita committed to OU out of the transfer portal in June. The 6-foot-8 interior forward averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in his injury-shortened freshman year at Missouri.

Schroeder comes to the Sooners as part of OU’s four member freshman class from Munich, Germany.

Depth inside?

The Sooners were thin on size in Moser’s first season with the Sooners and it showed. OU finished last in the Big 12 in rebounding and ninth in blocked shots in 2021-22.

This offseason, Moser and the Sooners went about addressing that issue

“I really like our depth of the bigs,” he said.

Senior forward Jacob Groves, brother of Tanner, is back after posting 4.6 points per game a year ago: “Jacob Groves grew,” Moser said. “I’m not so sure that Jacob is not taller than Tanner. He’s every bit of 6-9. Jacob looks bigger and stronger.”

On Sam Godwin, the 6-foot-10, walk-on transfer from Wofford who played at nearby Southmoore High School: “He has been really impressive. Why? Because he's been at the college level. He's played a couple of years. Physically. Mentally. Knowing what to do. The motor. He's given us some really good.. he's been really impressive, Sam. I really like where he's at and what he's adding.

On Keita, the former three-star recruit from St. Louis: “Yaya just came back. I love his physicality. But it's going to take him some time. He missed all summer. All spring. He’s literally in the first two weeks.”

And perhaps most intriguing is freshman Luke Northweather, the 6-foot-9 forward who became the last member of OU’s signing class when he committed in late April: “Luke's every bit of 6-foot-10 and a half. Almost 6-foot-11. But the one thing when you look at a young freshman, sometimes, is how big they are and physically are they going to get pushed around? Luke’s over 230. He's not so skinny. Sometimes those guys are 205.

“What he can really do is he can shoot and stretch you out. He’s very smart. I gotta have that what goes through his mind out of his mouth. To be more vocal. And that's a big thing for us with him. But he shows flashes.”