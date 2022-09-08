OU notebook: TCU transfer OL Tyler Guyton loved his first OU game day: ‘There's a lot more juice and a lot more energy’

NORMAN — Sooners offensive tackle Tyler Guyton didn’t enjoy his first game day at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium quite as much as his second.

Before he started at left tackle in OU’s season opener with UTEP, Guyton’s only other experience playing in Norman came in TCU’s 52-31 loss to the Sooners last fall, when Guyton was a redshirt freshman with the Horned Frogs.

Here’s what he remembers from that day:

“I honestly hated it,” Guyton said this week. “I hated playing against y'all just because we were really close to that student section and everybody is just in your ear talking, doing this and that.”

Guyton’s second go-around at Owen Field in Week 1 felt better — “I actually love playing here — and the transfer tackle from Manor, Texas, already finds himself filling a big role in the early weeks of his Sooner career.

With Wanya Morris (off-field issue) sidelined for the opener, junior tackle Anton Harrison took Morris’ place on the right side of the offensive line and Guyton slotted in on the left. Seven months after committing to OU, Guyton got his second career start and looks poised to hold onto that place in Week 2 with Morris not expected to return for Kent State.

“Love his attitude,” coach Brent Venables said of Guyton this week. “He’s made incredible improvement in a very short window. It’s not like he’s been going to camps his whole life as an offensive lineman. He’s really learning on the fly, but he’s got a great natural ability to do that at a really high level.”

In his short time at OU, Guyton says he has leaned on fellow lineman such as Harrison, Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, Savion Byrd and McKade Mettauer. Another source of support: strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.

“I feel like I got all of my confidence from Schmitty because he believes in me,” Guyton said.

And it hasn’t taken Guyton long to reverse course on his feelings about playing on the Sooners’ home field, either.

“I feel like this stadium, there's a lot more juice and a lot more energy,” Guyton said. “At TCU, I feel like our student section and our fans used to look down on us when we start losing or doing bad in the game.

“But I feel like Sooner Nation just gives us that energy every single game, every day. Whatever we need from them, we're going to get it. We feed off the energy, if (fans) are going to see this. We feed off the energy, and we love when y'all get live.”

Football karma for Brayden Willis

Inside the halls and meeting rooms of OU’s football facility, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley likes to talk about football karma. To offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in Week 1, there was no greater evidence that that karma exists than in the performance of Brayden Willis.

“It's real,” Lebby said. “This dude is the same dude every single day. He's been an unbelievable leader. He's got toughness. He's got physicality. He's got high want-to. High character. And he's earned it man.”

After Lebby teased an expanded role for the fifth-year tight end early in training camp, Willis flashed his potential in the passing game with three catches for 40 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his season debut.

On the receiving end of Dillon Gabriel’s first OU passing score — a 6-yard floater up the seam — first, Willis showed off his athleticism later on his second touchdown reception, a 28-yard receiving score complete with a juke past a Miners defender.

“I see myself playing whatever role they want me to do,” Willis said after the game. “I take pride in blocking, and I want to do that. If they call me to do anything else, I’ll do whatever I can for the team.”

His quarterback, it seems, is a believer in Finley’s football karma, too.

“That’s someone who has worked their butt off and doing it all fall camp,” Gabriel said of Willis this week. “It’s all coming to light. I’m proud of him. Most importantly, it’s uncommon effort and he’s continuing to strain. Those guys get rewarded from playing their butt off.”

Wease focused on mental side

Under OU’s newly implemented up-tempo system, players on the Sooners’ offense are getting challenged in new ways both physically and mentally. And for wide receiver Theo Wease, that mental side is tested most in-game after a reception, when OU is scrambling to get back to the line of scrimmage.

“The last couple of years I’d probably leave the ball down, throw it to the sideline or just do anything wild,” Wease said. “Now I actually got like a trigger in my head. You can actually see it on one of my catches. The ref was right in front of me asking for the ball, but I know I had to go to the middle. So it kind of just clicks in your head and you know. Once you’ve got it you stick with it.”

Wease caught three passes for 37 yards in Week 1. And while the speedy, no-huddle offense presents new challenges for him and his teammates, he also knows just what it can provide.

“It opens up opportunities for everybody because a linebacker is over one gap, you’ve got an 80-yard run right up the middle of the field,” Wease explained. “So it’s just busted coverages. And then I said, bad communication in the back end for defenses. It plays a part in everything.”