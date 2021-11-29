OU notebook: Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood enter transfer portal

Haselwood wrote: "Dear Sooner Nation. It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out. After careful consideration and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to all those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I've had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program.

Haselwood caught 62 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons with OU.

Fickell on OU rumors

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the favorite to replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma’s new head coach, according to oddsmaker BetOnline.

Fickell is guiding the Bearcats into the American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston this week. He’s 43-6 over the past four seasons at UC after going 4-8 in his first year.

During an AAC call, Fickell was asked about staying away from distractions for both for his players (awards) and as a coach (job vacancies).