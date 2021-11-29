OU notebook: Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood enter transfer portal

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler – the five-star quarterback who entered the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite and ended as Caleb Williams’ backup quarterback – has entered the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, another former five-star recruit, also announced he is entering the portal.
Rattler announced the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
“Sooner Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It’s the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else,” Rattler wrote.
“At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”
Rattler started six games in 2021. He completed 140-of-187 passes for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns.
A Heisman Trophy favorite, he was benched in the Texas game. Williams rallied the team to a victory and took over the starting role.
Rattler was 10-of-12 passing for 112 yards and one touchdown following the Texas game. He appeared in contests against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State.
Haselwood wrote: "Dear Sooner Nation. It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out. After careful consideration and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to all those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I've had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program.
Haselwood caught 62 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons with OU.
Fickell on OU rumors
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the favorite to replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma’s new head coach, according to oddsmaker BetOnline.
Fickell is guiding the Bearcats into the American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston this week. He’s 43-6 over the past four seasons at UC after going 4-8 in his first year.
During an AAC call, Fickell was asked about staying away from distractions for both for his players (awards) and as a coach (job vacancies).
“It’s not just (quarterback Desmond Ridder), it’s not just the individual, it’s not me with other things that are out there,” Fickell said. “It’s all of our guys. I’m no different than what I talked about for our team. We don’t focus and we don’t talk about individual things. We make sure we keep this stuff within our family. We don’t talk or focus on or worry about those other things. They’ll talk care of themselves at some point in time.
“It’s kind of like we say what happens beyond our championship game, who knows (about a College Football Playoff bid)? We take care of business and who knows what will happen? But first and foremost, we got to take care of our business. And that’s the way I go about things. That’s the way we want our program to go about things and it’s not going to change.”
Here are BetOnline’s current odds:
Luke Fickell: 3/1; Bob Stoops: 17/4; Matt Campbell: 9/2; Mark Stoops: 6/1; Brent Venables: 15/2; Josh Heupel: 8/1; Jay Norvell: 9/1; Dave Aranda: 19/2; Alex Grinch: 12/1; Kliff Kingsbury: 14/1
Decommits aplenty
OU’s mass exodus isn’t contained to the coaching staff.
The program’s recruiting classes – expected to set a foundation for the impending move to the Southeastern Conference – are already taking huge hits.
Six players haven’t wasted time severing ties with the Sooners:
Brandon Inniss, WR, 2023 class, five stars (Rivals), 6:31 p.m. Sunday; Treyaun Webb, RB, 2023, four stars, 7:28 p.m. Sunday; Malachi Nelson, QB, 2023, five stars, 9:10 p.m. Sunday; Kobie McKinzie, LB, 2022, four stars, 9:53 p.m. Sunday; Demetrius Hunter, C, 2022, four stars, 7:31 a.m. Monday; DeAndre Moore, WR, 2023, four stars, 8:33 a.m. Monday.
Senior Bowl invites
All the news wasn’t bad for Oklahoma on Monday.
Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes were invited to play in the Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Feb. 5 at the University of South Alabama.