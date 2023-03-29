NORMAN — Back for his second spring camp at Oklahoma, running back Jovantae Barnes was itching to return to the practice turf with an opportunity to carve a larger role out of the Sooners’ backfield waiting for him in 2023.

“I’ve been ready to come back,” Barnes said this week. “The second year — it’s unbelievable that I’m back already. Feel like I just got done with my freshman year. It’s amazing to come back and to just be with the new guys, see new faces. New people in the RB room. New people everywhere.”

The sophomore rusher from Las Vegas is readying for his second act in Norman this spring following a bright debut season in 2022.

Among OU running backs last fall, Barnes’ 116 carries, 519 yards on the ground and five rushing scores ranked second only to 1,000-yard rusher Eric Gray. Only three first-year running backs in the Big 12 proved more productive than Barnes and his 4.5 yards per attempt.

In Year 2, Barnes steps back into a running back room with a new complexion in 2023 as Gray — the conference’s second-leading rusher last fall — prepares for the NFL Draft.

Alongside Barnes, OU’s experienced running back depth consists of redshirt senior Marcus Major and fellow sophomore Gavin Sawchuk. Behind them this spring are mid-year freshmen enrollees Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks. Washington transfer Emeka Megwa remains sidelined by a knee sideline.

Bottom line: chances will be there for Barnes to take hold of the Sooners backfield in Year 2 and he enters 2023 feeling secure with a season of experience under his belt.

“It feels like I’m more locked in,” Barnes said. “Like I know more and I’m more advanced than I was last year."

“Obviously, I was early enrolled and I was basically a high school player on the college field just really learning everything. But it feels like I’ve already been here. I’m more comfortable with everybody, and I just know more than I did last year.”

Ford settling in

Initially, OU defensive end Reggie Grimes struggled to comprehend Trace Ford’s Bedlam swap when the former Oklahoma State Cowboy committed to the Sooners out of the transfer portal in the final days of 2022.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh man, we got a kid from Oklahoma State that’s a little crazy. That’d be like one of us going to Texas,’” Grimes explained.

“But getting to know the guy — he’s a good dude. He wants to learn. He wants to contribute. He’s a dude who’s played a lot of ball, as well. So with that it’s just getting to know him. Getting him in our group. Getting him kind of in our circle. Showing him around and all that stuff."

Ford joins OU with 8.5 career sacks factors into the Sooners' bolstered pass rushing depth alongside Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd and a returning group including Grimes, Ethan Downs, Jonah Laulu and Marcus Stripling.

Morris sets Pro Day date

After suffering a hamstring injury at the NFL Draft Combine earlier this month, former OU offensive lineman Wanya Morris has scheduled a personal Pro Day for April.

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Morris is “getting close to 100%” and plans to go through drills in front of NFL scouts and team personnel on April 11 in Norman.

Morris, who spent two seasons with the Sooners in 2021 and 2022 after transferring from Tennessee after the 2020 season, appeared in 15 games at OU.

Criddell on the move

Jeremiah Criddell, the former Sooner who spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant on Brent Venables' staff, has accepted a graduate assistant role at South Florida.

Thankful for Sooner nation and All of the relationships I’ve made over the last 5 years! I have accepted a GA Position coaching corners and nickels at The University of South Florida! #cometothebay pic.twitter.com/QOVbWrVHMR — Jeremiah Criddell (@CoachJayCrid) March 27, 2023

The one-time OU defensive back appeared in 18 games for the Sooners from 2019-21 before announcing his medical retirement and joining the coaching staff in Venables’ first offseason on campus. Criddell’s move reunites him with former OU assistant L’Damian Washington, who joined the USF staff as a wide receivers coach last month.