NORMAN — Jayden Gibson’s freshman fall at Oklahoma required patience.

With an eye-catching 6-foot-5 frame, the consensus four-star prospect stepped on campus last spring looking like the kind of wide receiver who could make an immediate impact in Norman.

Instead, Gibson struggled to break through the Sooners’ pass catching depth in 2022 and watched his role seemingly diminish as the season went on. He closed Year 1 with a lone catch for 12 yards.

From the outside, a viewpoint developed of a debut season for a promising talent that fell short of expectation. For Gibson, now gearing up for his second spring game at OU Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN+), it was all part of the process.

“Everything is like stepping stones,” Gibson told reporters this week. “Coming in, you gotta put on weight. You gotta tone up. You gotta get bigger. Gotta get stronger Gotta be more cerebral about football. You gotta be that way. Gotta learn how to be a great teammate, great leader — all that kind of stuff I feel goes into it.

“The coaches that I have — that I was blessed to be able to come play for these coaches — they ain’t ever gave up on me. They’re constantly telling me that you’re doing good at practice, you’re doing good, you’re making strides, you’re making strides.”

Opportunities for Gibson could be abound in his sophomore season within an OU wide receivers room seeking production from new places.

With the likes of Marvin Mims (NFL Draft) and Theo Wease (transferred to Missouri) elsewhere in 2023, the Sooners return only five receptions from a year ago behind Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. Part of a group of potential contributors left to fill the gaps that includes J.J. Hester, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Gavin Freeman, Nic Anderson, converted defensive back D.J. Graham and Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony, Gibson should find chances to establish himself within OU’s passing game in the fall.

In Year 2, Gibson believes he’s ready for it all.

“I’m just thankful that the coaches have continued to just allow me to become a better player,” Gibson said. “The outer world ain’t seen nothing yet. I’m just working. Dirty hard work in the dark. To myself, I know I’m getting way better. Just whenever the opportunity comes for me to go out there and just be Jayden Gibson, I’ll jump at it and I won’t look back.”

Guard play

Entering Saturday’s scrimmage, redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd and Miami (Ohio) transfer Caleb Shaffer project as the likely candidates to fill the starting guard role vacated by Chris Murray come the fall.

Byrd, who started at guard in the Sooners’ Cheez-It Bowl defeat last December, drew some notice when he opened spring camp at a listed weight of 283 pounds, down from 310 last fall.

“He’s got to get his weight up,” offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said earlier this month. "That’s the biggest thing with Savion.”

Byrd touched on finding a balance at the right playing weight this week but explained his focus this spring has centered more on technique as a point of improvement.

“I’d probably say my footwork,” Byrd said. “Getting my feet and my hand placement in the right place. That’s pretty big. I’ve been taking better angles every practice, getting better.”

Shaffer, the veteran 6-foot-5, 337-pound transfer who started 12 games a year ago, is readying himself for his first game action inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“I’ve never played in front of 85,000 people,” Shaffer said. “So it's definitely something. I think the big thing for me though is just being a professional about it. I do treat it like a game-like scenario because that's what it is.”

Punting philosophy shift

Sooner fans became familiar with the booming leg of two-time All-Big 12 first teamer Michael Turk in his pair of seasons punting at OU.

But with Turk off to the pros, the Sooners intend to approach this particular portion of special teams differently in 2023. Enter Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga.

“We weren’t a great pooch punt team,” special teams analyst Jay Nunez said. “We were a highly-rated net punt team and punt coverage — did a lot of great things — but hit 10 touchbacks and just put our defense in spots that were not as good as it should have been. And Luke’s excellent at that. He’s kind of a pooch punt specialist.

Elzinga, a two-time All-MAC first team, arrived at OU this spring with two years of remaining eligibility.

Quotable

Transfer defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd on what’s different about OU and his previous school, Wake Forest: “I guess the playbook is the biggest difference just because coach Venables — he expects a lot and has a lot for us. The playbook is a lot bigger and it’s been tough to adjust to that because I’m so used to — I was five years at Wake — that terminology. That’s probably the biggest difference.”