OU notebook: Sooners will debut 'Unity' uniforms in Saturday's game against Kansas

Unity uniforms debut

Oklahoma will wear an alternate uniform designed by OU student-athletes during Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kansas.

The “Unity” uniform, which began to take shape since 2020, will emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to better society as well as honoring former running back Prentice Gautt, who was the school’s first Black scholarship football player.

The anthracite-colored jerseys, pants and helmets will have crimson trim and lettering. The word “UNITY” will be on the jersey’s nameplate with “TOGETHER” on the collar. The sleeves will have an outline of the state of Oklahoma and a triple stripe.

The student-athlete group — which includes former OU players Caleb Kelly, Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall, Creed Humphrey and Chanse Sylvie — wanted to create a “Unity” uniform for each varsity sport.

"We wanted to make a statement that was way broader, something that stood out more than just a practice jersey," said Kelly, a former OU linebacker who is now a director for the football team's SOUL Mission program. "When we're all together wearing that 'Sooners,' we're all one. We wanted to make sure we exemplified unity in our uniform."

Gautt played for Oklahoma from 1957-59. He was twice an All-Big Eight Conference selection and was an academic All-American in 1958. He earned an undergraduate degree at OU and a doctorate at Missouri. He’s a former Big Eight associate commissioner. His family will be honored during a first-half timeout.

"We wanted to honor Prentice for being the first African American scholarship football player here," Kelly said. "He stood for unity, he stood for doing things the right way. He stood for making sure that you handled academics and football. He was one of the founding fathers who made Oklahoma football what it is and gave all the African American players who have come through OU that opportunity."

OU’s other varsity sports will wear “Unity” uniforms this season.

Out for season

Venables confirmed that Shane Whitter will have to have season-ending shoulder surgery. The junior linebacker had eight tackles this season with four stops against UTEP and Nebraska.

“It sucks. It really does. But one thing I know about Shane is that he works hard. He's a fighter. Just even seeing the way he kind of responded (at Monday’s practice),” White said. “I think response is always going to be the most important thing. Just see him out there, down in the game, he's asking me what the call is, sometimes I give it to him. And it's one of the things, like, he just got told that he's not gonna play football for probably until next year.

“So, just him having the maturity to be able to lock it in and dial it in and just take a big picture sort of approach to things. I think that it's gonna pay off for him. I mean, I'm rooting for all my guys but I think he’s gonna have a great career.”

Whitter had nine tackles in 2020 and 27 stops last season.

Respecting Kansas

Oklahoma has won 17 straight games against the Jayhawks, the program’s longest active winning streak against any opponent.

Getting No. 18 will be a chore.

The Jayhawks’ offense has been potent this season. It ranks sixth nationally in team passing efficiency and 16th in rushing offense. The offensive line has allowed only three sacks all season.

The team is also displaying third-down production. KU is fourth nationally with a conversion rate of 55.1%.

“They’re doing some great things. They’re a great team. The thing with them is they’ve always had talent. That’s across the board with every D-I team. Every D-I team has great players. You don’t become a D-I football player for no reason,” OU’s Brayden Willis said. “It will be a great challenge. We’re looking forward to getting a good game plan on them and executing it the right way.”

This is the first time since 1992 when the Jayhawks are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Sooners are not. KU won that matchup 27-10 in Lawrence.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World