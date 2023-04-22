Attendance stands among nation’s best

A year after more than 75,000 fans packed Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the Sooners’ 2022 spring game, another impressive crowd showed up to see Kyler Murray’s Heisman Park statue ceremony and the 2023 scrimmage Saturday.

OU announced an official attendance of 54,409 for Saturday’s spring finale, a mark that lands the Sooners’ 2023 spring game among the best attended in the nation.

Prior to this weekend, only three programs — Ohio State (75,122), Penn State (62,000) and Tennessee (58,473) — had drawn more than the crowd that flocked to Norman Saturday. With announced attendances of 66,000-plus at Nebraska and 58,710 at Alabama Saturday, OU ranks sixth nationally in spring game attendance in 2023, ahead of Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson and USC, among others.

Time to move on

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson dropped a potential game-winning conversion pass on the final play.

What message does quarterback Jackson Arnold have for his teammate?

“Just tell him to forget about it. It’s a spring game. At the end of the day, we’re playing each other. We’re not playing another team,” Arnold said. “We didn’t lose a ring because of that. We lost a hoodie. That’s what we were playing for. So it’s nothing to hang your head about it.”

Wagoner looking the part

Freshman defensive back Jasiah Wagoner tied a bow on an impressive first spring in Norman Saturday. The 5-foot-11 cornerback got reps with the first team defense and closed the spring scrimmage with three tackles.

To defensive coordinator Ted Roof, Wagoner’s performance proved only the latest example of poise from the first-year defender.

“He doesn’t blink,” Roof said of Wagoner. “He is a guy that you put him out there and it’s never too big. He’s very reliable, does what he’s supposed to do. He doesn’t bust. He plays hard and he’s physical … he acts like he’s been there a little while.”

Wagoner finished tied with safety Peyton Bowen as the leading tackler among OU’s first-year defenders Saturday. Linebacker Phil Picciotti notched a pair of tackles, followed by Adepoju Adebawore, Derrick LeBlanc, Ashton Sanders and Makari Vickers with a tackle each.

Adding depth

Oklahoma received some good news shortly before the spring football game.

Jaydan Hardy, a four-star safety from Lewisville, Texas, announced his commitment to join OU’s 2024 recruiting class.

Hardy selected OU over Texas A&M and Oregon.

“Oklahoma has always recruited me the hardest since my freshman year even when they had coach Lincoln Riley so the adjustment to coach V (Brent Venables) wasn’t hard at all,” Hardy told On3. “I had already been on campus countless of times and seeing many of my brothers committing to Oklahoma and trying to build something together has really stuck on me.

“I’m big on brotherhood and trust in the people that will make me a better man on and off the field. OU makes that vision clearer for me than any other school.”

Hardy is the fifth member to join the 2024 class and second in as many days. He joins OL Isaiah Autry, WR Kelly Daniels, QB Michael Hawkins and DB Jeremiah Newcombe.

