OKLAHOMA CITY — Stanford’s NiJaree Canady hails from (relatively) nearby Topeka, Kansas.

Her youth travel teams played games at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. Growing up, Canady even attended Oklahoma’s softball camps in Norman before heading to the college ranks.

On Thursday, the freshman right-hander whose 0.48 ERA leads the nation is expected to face the Sooners’ lineup on Day 1 of the 2023 Women’s College World Series. So on Wednesday, OU coach Patty Gasso outlined her history with Canady, one of the top first-year talents in college softball.

“Yes, I did,” Gasso said when asked if she had come across Canady on the recruiting trail.

“But I will just stop right there," Gasso continued. "She's not here. She's a great, great athlete. Great hitter. Really good pitcher. She has really grown maybe more from a thrower to a pitcher. Probably around her junior year and going into her senior year she started to really dominate some teams. Stanford's done a great job with her.”

As Stanford (45-13) arrives to its first WCWS since 2004, Canady returns to Hall of Fame Stadium to meet OU (56-1) in the closing stages of a dazzling debut season with the Cardinal.

Entering WCWS play, Canady owns a 16-1 record with 193 strikeouts to 19 walks in 116.1 innings this spring.

Her best-in-the-nation ERA sits .27 points ahead of Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers (0.75) and outpaces the Sooners’ trio of Nicole May (0.82), Jordy Bahl (1.08) and Alex Storako (1.13).

And since the close of the regular season, Stanford has allowed nine runs; Canady has given up the same amount across 29 appearances this season on her way to National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year honors.

“She used to come to camps a lot. Wonderful family. Wonderful girl. I'm happy for her,” Gasso said. “And their coaching staff has done a really good job with her and developing her into a really outstanding pitcher.”

The Sooners didn’t see Canady when they dropped Stanford 10-1 on Feb. 10. On Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium, OU should get a good look at the pitcher who has torched the nation in 2023.

OU All-Americans

Five Sooners have been named 2023 NFCA All-Americans, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Infielder Alyssa Brito marked one of six unanimous selections across the country and was joined by teammates Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jenning among the OU players honored.

The selections mark 2023 as the second consecutive season in which the Sooners have claimed five NFCA All-America selections. OU has featured at least three selections in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Donihoo back home

Among the other familiar faces OU could run into at this WCWS is former Sooner Mackenzie Donihoo.

The senior from Mustang played three seasons and appeared in 115 games at OU from 2020-22, highlighted by a sophomore season that saw Donihoo hit .438 with nine home runs and 45 RBI in 2021. And after committing to Tennessee out of the transfer portal last spring, Donihoo has delivered similar energy and production in her debut season with the Volunteers in 2023.

“She's just a fireplug,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “...She brings a lot of spark to our practices. She's always talking. The pitchers just love her because right there behind them at shortstop they can hear her voice encouraging them all the time. She's been a big boost.”

Donihoo comes to Oklahoma City hitting .274 with seven home runs, 32 RBI and 53 runs scored this spring.

Fouts' knee

Since suffering a hyperextended left knee at the SEC Tournament, Alabama's Montana Fouts has carried the Crimson Tide.

How's she feeling now as she prepares for her third career WCWS appearance?

"Honestly, God has blessed me with a lot less pain than you probably would think," Fouts said. "Pain is temporary. I'll feel that some other day."

Fouts allowed thee earned runs over 9.2 inning pitched in Super Regional play last weekend. If Alabama and OU win their WCWS openers, the Sooners would meet Fouts and the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

