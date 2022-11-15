OU notebook: Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes feeling 'great', glad to be back from injury ahead of Bedlam debut

NORMAN — Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma's standout freshman running back, missed two games due to a hamstring injury before returning to the Sooners' backfield at West Virginia in Week 11.

How does he feel now that he's back in the fold and preparing for his Bedlam debut Saturday night on Owen Field?

"I feel great," Barnes said. "I’m just glad to be back."

Barnes suffered a hamstring pull late in the week ahead of OU's Oct. 29 trip to Iowa State. That injury kept him out of the road win over the Cyclones and the Sooners' subsequent loss to Baylor on Nov. 5.

On Saturday, he returned to carry five times for 22 yards as OU's second-leading carrier behind Eric Gray. For the season, Barnes has tallied 338 total yards (4.4 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.

The injury that sidelined him for two games followed as impressive run of performances for Barnes that included his 100-yard, two-score showing against TCU on Oct. 1 and another two-touchdown effort against Kansas on Oct. 15.

Still, he remained undiscouraged through the recovery process.

"I kept my head down and kept working," he explained. "It was no negative emotion in my body. I just kept a smile on my face and kept going because I’m just happy to be here and blessed to be in the position I’m in.

"So I just kept a smile on my face and kept working until I was 100 percent again."

Coldon non-call

Brent Venables was mum Saturday on the sequence that ended with officials picking up a penalty flag for a perceived late hit on Sooners defensive back C.J. Coldon.

On Tuesday, Venables was similarly brief.

“I know they’ve came back and said they should have (called a penalty)," he explained. "It’s bang-bang. They thought he wasn’t down yet. It’s not reviewable. It happens. We’re all human.”

After OU's Grace Halton jumped offside in the fourth quarter Saturday, Coldon intercepted a pass from West Virgnia's Garrett Greene and was hit by Mountaineers wide receiver Sam Jones as he gave himself up in the end zone, initially prompting a flag.

Following a lengthy discussion, the referees waved off the penalty and West Virginia scored the game-tying touchdown three plays later.

Linebacker depth maturing

Behind the trio of linebackers DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu, OU fans have only gotten brief glimpses at the Sooners' youth at the position.

Tuesday brought updates from Venables on three of OU's most promising freshmen linebackers: Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis an Kobie McKinzie.

On Kanak: "I like the the versatility of a guy like Kanak. I think he can play all three (linebacker positions)."

On McKinzie: "Kobie has really made improvement fundamentally. Leaned his body up. He's playing quicker and faster and he's got great instincts. He's got concrete in his helmet. Really a striker."

On Lewis: "He's just got a little further to go. But when he gets it all figured out. Kip’s got instincts. He's fearless."

Injury report

At first glance, it looked like Justin Broiles’ season and perhaps his college career could have been over at West Virginia.

Oklahoma’s fifth-year defensive back was helped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s 23-20 loss to the Mountaineers and spent the remainder of the game on the sideline.

But on Tuesday, Sooners coach Brent Venables revealed the injury wasn’t quite as severe as it initially appeared.

Broiles was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee in Week 11. And with the pain subsiding, per Venables, the Sooners plan to have the veteran safety back in the secondary for Saturdays Week 12 visit from Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“I expect Justin to be available unless something happens during the course of the week,” Venables said.

“He’s really, really tough. If you’ve ever had one of those, it’s really painful initially. Structurally, there’s not a damage. But there's a lot of pain initially. And then you’re probably really scared. And again, there’s some bruising and things like that, too, but functionally and structurally everything is really sound.”

OU will continue to monitor Broiles’ status through the week — “I think he’s getting an MRI just to make sure,” Venables explained — but the Sooners expect their fifth-most utilized defensive player in 2022 to return this weekend.

Cornerback Jaden Davis and safety Key Lawrence are also expected to return to the secondary for the 117th edition of the Bedlam series. Both veteran defensive backs missed out on the Sooners’ three-point defeat at West Virginia.

“Hope to have ‘em both,” Venables said. “They both ran around last night. So I think we’ll have both of ‘em available.”

A lingering knee issue is what limited defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to only three snaps in Week 11, Venables said.

Center Andrew Raym exited in the third quarter and did not return at West Virginia. The status of the junior from Broken Arrow for the visit from Oklahoma State remained uncertain as of Tuesday.

“Just depends on how Andrew feels,” Venables said. “At some point in time, we’ll probably have to do a surgery for him.”

Sixth-year center Robert Congel replaced Raym at center at West Virginia.