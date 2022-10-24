OU notebook: Sooners offense took advantage of needed bye week ahead of Week 9 visit to Iowa State

Offense takes advantage of bye week

Oklahoma has quarterback Dillon Gabriel back under center as the calendar inches toward November. That’s a good thing for the Sooners because, as was laid bare across the game-and-a-half the program went without him earlier this month, OU is better with the fourth-year quarterback.

Also as was evident over the time Gabriel was off the field, the Sooners have work to do developing their quarterback depth. So in that respect, and a handful of others, OU’s Week 8 bye came at a good time.

“I think the open date (helped),” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday in regard to his quarterbacks. “Just creating some reps for some guys and being able to free up from a time standpoint. Being able to get some guys work was needed and was good.”

Extra work with the reserve quarterbacks is one of the ways OU (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) made the most of its break seven games into the Brent Venables era.

The Sooners got the week off after their 52-42 skid-snapping win over Kansas in Week 7. Now, with help from a Saturday off and all it entails in the middle of a 13-week season, they jump into the critical final five games of the 2022 campaign — starting Saturday morning at Iowa State (11 a.m., FS1) — following a reset.

“It was all about refreshing and our guys getting the opportunity to still have a great week of work, but there wasn’t an immediate opponent,” Lebby said. “It was so much more about us getting better every single day. Our guys did a great job of that.”

Another group that benefited from the open date? OU’s young pass catchers. As with the quarterbacks behind Gabriel, the bye week offered extra time to the developing wide receivers and tight ends on the roster.

“Young guys did have a really good week,” Lebby said. “They got a bunch of work.”

Among the players Lebby focused on Monday was wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who has one catch for 12 yards in four games played this fall. The 6-foot-5 freshman is one in a collection of young skill players who could see their roles expand over the latter half of the season.

“Those guys are going to get some opportunities and got to make the most of it when they do and they will,” Lebby said.

Prepping for Hutchinson

OU’s defense has allowed 40 or more points in each of its last four games. It’s held an opponent to fewer than 500 yards only once over that span. And those four conference games have produced three 100-plus yard pass catchers from opposing offenses.

Up next in Week 9, the Sooners have the pleasure of facing Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, the senior who leads the Big 12 in receptions (67) and yards (758, 108.3 per game) as the star playmaker in the league’s lowest scoring offense.

“He’s a guy that they get the ball to a lot on all kind of different routes,” Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “His route tree, he runs the entire route tree. He’s reliable. He’s tough. He’s good with the ball. He breaks tackles. He’s a matchup problem. They do a really good job of finding him and targeting him with the football. Good things happen when they get him the ball.”

Despite his part in an offense scoring 22.9 points per game and gaining a conference-low 369.6 yards per contest, Hutchinson stacks up with some of the top pass catchers in the country. Through seven games, he ranks second nationally in catches, sixth in yards per game and eighth in total receiving yards.

Hutchinson caught seven passes for 48 yards and was largely held in check in a 28-21 loss to the Sooners last fall.

Offensive challenge

While Iowa State carries one of the Big 12’s least productive offenses, it boasts a defense that leads the conference in almost every meaningful statistical category.

“They’ve played really well,” Lebby said. “Defensively, they’ve given them a chance to win every single game. A ton of respect for how they play, the way they play. How well they’re coached. It’ll be a great challenge for us on the road this weekend.”

Under the leadership of coordinator Jon Heacock, the Cyclones pace the Big 12 in the following stats: scoring defense (15.1 PPG), rush defense (737 yards allowed), pass defense (1,291) and yards per play (4.9).

It’s a defense that will pose a challenge in Ames to Gabriel and the Sooners' offense, which produced 701 total yards and 52 points in the redshirt junior’s return on Oct. 15.

“I think if you look at it when No. 8’s caught the snap offensively we haven’t been near perfect, but we’ve been pretty good,” Lebby said. “So we’re gonna continue that trend Saturday.”

Broadcast crew and betting line

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich (analyst) will be on the FS1 call for Saturday’s 11 a.m. at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. Eagle is the son of NFL and NBA broadcaster Ian Eagle.

The Sooners opened as a 1.5-point road favorite over the Cyclones on Sunday, per BetOnline.