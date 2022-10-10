OU Notebook: Sooners ‘looking under every rock and behind every door’ for answers on defense

NORMAN — At the Cotton Bowl Saturday morning, Oklahoma opened another game in a three-man defensive front. Later on, with the result long settled in the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas, OU made the switch to a four-man alignment along the defensive line.

No matter how the Sooners set up against the Longhorns, the reality went unchanged: OU’s defensive line fell flat again in Week 6.

Off of a third consecutive Big 12 defeat, the Sooners now sit 3-3 on the year and a world away from the program’s unbeaten start and the defensive dominance that helped fuel it.

In its three wins over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska last month, OU tallied 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks, leaving the Sooners near the top of the nation in both stats with Reggie Grimes leading the way among the most productive pass rushers in the country. In three games since, OU has registered only 12 tackles for loss and a lone sack shared by Danny Stutsman and Trey Morrison in the Oct. 1 defeat at TCU.

While the Sooners’ defense has slipped in conference play, their production up front has effectively disappeared altogether.

“We tried to mix things up,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday morning. “After three weeks, we were doing pretty well there. The production hasn't been what it was. The results haven't been what it was. We're evaluating everything every week. We're looking under every rock and behind every door. We're evaluating a bunch of things right now.”

Later in his session with reporters Monday, Roof balked at a question asking him to grade the OU’s defensive line at the midway point of his first season in Norman, countering with a nod to “Smokey and the Bandit.”

“We’ve all got to get better," Roof said. "And the incremental, consistent improvement, that’s what we’re measured by. We've still got a long way to go and a short time to get there. So we've got to get better. “

Time for the young guys?

With the Sooners’ now closer to simply chasing bowl contention than a 15th Big 12 title, it beckons a question: is it time for OU to give some of its young defenders on the depth chart more reps?

“We make decisions based on who we think gives us the best chance to win,” Roof said in response to the question Monday. “At the same time, we did play a good bit of guys on defense last Saturday. Every day we evaluate everything. As coaches, we go back and make decisions based on what we see on the practice field. When guys earn those reps, it's certainly a lot of 'Hey, we'll give them to him.' We challenge everybody, including ourselves, to be better.”

Linebacker Jaren Kanak and defensive end R Mason Thomas have been among the most active first-year players on the Sooners’ defense this fall.

Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams, Broken Arrow’s Robert Spears-Jennings and linebackers Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie make up some of the program’s most promising freshmen defenders who could see increased opportunities over the second half of the season.

Farooq’s fortune

On an afternoon at the Cotton Bowl where OU bright spots weren’t just few and far between but nearly nonexistent, sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq stood among the rare positives in Week 6.

Deployed in the collection of “quarterbacks” the Sooners used in the wildcat package, Farooq was OU’s most productive offensive player in the defeat. He notched 60 yards on five carries, including a long of 24 yards, pacing OU on the ground and accounting for more than 30% of its total offense.

“He’s been good when the ball has been in his hands,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “He has to continue to stress and strain as we continue to try to get him the football down the field. Making plays down the field is something we have to continue to do.”

The Sooners could use more of Farooq’s big-play ability in Week 7. OU has not recorded an explosive play (20+ yards) since the second quarter of its loss at TCU in Week 5.

Quiet days for Mims and Wease

Back in August, OU fans might have held visions of the fury wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease would unleash on the Texas secondary in Lebby’s up-tempo offense come the second weekend of October.

Nothing close to that came to fruition in the latest Red River Showdown.

Mims, who leads the Sooners with 23 catches for 436 yards in 2022, turned in the least productive performance of his OU career Saturday. His lone catch for -2 yards on only a pair of targets marked the fewest for Mims in any game since he arrived in Norman in 2020.

Wease, junior pass catcher with 11 receptions on the season, did not feature in the defeat.

“Marvin and Theo have both been good from a leadership standpoint and togetherness,” Lebby said. “With the flow of the game, and the way things worked out, those guys not getting many opportunities is how it played out and part of the situation we were in.”

The Sooners' passing game against Texas — featuring only 17 attempts and nine total receptions — did not lend itself to high production for players such as Mims and Wease in Week 7.

But as OU crosses the midway point of the season with tight end Brayden Willis leading all pass catchers but Mims, questions continue to swirl around productivity within the receiving corps.

Broadcast crew for Kansas

On the ESPN2 call of the Sooners’ Week 7 meeting with Kansas (11 a.m.): Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter).

Blackmon previously covered OU athletics as a reporter for Oklahoma City’s KFOR.