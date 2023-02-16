NORMAN — Oklahoma’s introduction to 26 mid-year and transfer portal newcomers to the media is an unprecedented move that was the brainchild of second-year coach Brent Venables.

How did they get to OU? Why did they decide? What are they like off the field?

Venables knows that those questions are often asked. He wanted to give the players a chance to answer those queries while giving the media a glimpse into their personalities.

“Everybody has a story and I think it’s a great thing. Utilize this platform the right way. I think the day and age of social media, NIL, the stage that these guys create, the platforms that they create and expand upon on their own, why not provide them an opportunity to do it in front of all of you?” Venables said during a news conference prior to one-on-one interview availabilities.

Right after a 50-minute session with the OU coach, two sessions were held. Players were stationed at tables inside the stadium club of Memorial Stadium.

Reporters wasted no time aiming microphones toward projected superstars like quarterback Jackson Arnold and five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen, as well as a local walk-on running back Chapman McKown from Norman North High School.

“I’m trying to expedite their maturation process. Part of that is understanding that you’ve got to do — you get to do — with the media here. They’re going to write what you tell them to write. Or again, they’re going to write what they see,” Venables said. “So why not endear people? Take advantage of the platform the right way. It’s not about you, but here’s an opportunity to talk about yourself. Tell the story. And I think that’s endearing to everybody. This is a place, as we know, that’s incredibly passionate and incredibly proud.”

“I think people make their place, both on ya’lls end but also on the players. I want y’all to see all the cool things that we saw through the recruiting process of why we were attracted to these guys and why we think they’ll be a good fit here. So I think helping them transition is a big part of that, too. Y’all know and report what they do, and I think it’s always cool why they do what they do. You get a small window to be able to do that, get to know them on a different level.”

New-look Sooners

Minutes into his lengthy lectern session, Venables dropped a telling stat: of the 76 players on the roster for the 2021 Alamo Bowl weeks after Venables was hired in Dec. 2021, only 23 remain with the Sooners.

In short: OU looks a whole lot different in 2023.

Present on Thursday were the Sooners’ 14 mid-year high schools enrollees along with their 12 transfer portal additions. By the time the rest of OU’s 2023 high school signing class arrives in June, the Sooners will have 37 new faces on campus.

“We're getting them transitioned quickly with all the processes and how they utilize the university the right way academically, study hall, going to tutors and all of those types of things. What the expectations are to a group of guys who are very committed to excellence."

“I feel very strong. We'll still hold them accountable and take them by the hand, but these are a group of guys who are going to be committed to going to class, doing the right things there and not getting into harm's way academically. Again, learning the systems and things of that nature.”

Venables on Emmett Jones

Thursday’s session arrived little more than a month after OU announced the hiring of former Texas Tech assistant Emmett Jones as the Sooners’ next wide receivers coach.

“I’ve known Coach Jones for several years,” Venables said. “He’s incredibly well-respected in the state of Texas as a leader of men. I recruited his schools and got the chance to know him several years ago and got to watch his growth and development as well as his path. I’ve always had great admiration and respect for him as a man, his ability to develop players, how his players play, that matters to me.”

Jones arrived to replace interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington, who served in the role for the extent of the 2022 season following Cale Gundy’s abrupt resignation at the start of fall camp last August.

OU marks Jones’ latest Big 12 stop in recent years. He spent the 2022 season at Texas Tech as the Red Raiders wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator and previously held a similar role at Kansas from 2019-21. His resume also includes 14 years spent coaching in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“He’s going to give our receivers exactly what they need in regards to development, in terms of relational and the fundamental development, which is everything as well,” Venables said. “He fits great with our state. Many of our staff has previous relationships with him.”

Countdown is on

Venables announced some of OU’s key dates heading toward spring football.

“Thirty-three days until spring football and so that's coming quick that first day of spring football,” Venables said. “I can't wait for that to get here but we got a lot of work to do between now and then and we're four weeks into our out-of-season program.”

The first day of spring drills will be March 22. The annual Pro Day will be held on March 30, with the spring game held on April 22.

“It's coming quick and just a reminder for everybody to be talking about packing the palace again. We need to break last year’s outstanding record. Obviously, it was the best in college football last year. 75,000. So, it has a tremendous impact on recruiting -- that's a very real thing. Show off the passion and the loyalty in the Sooner Nation, the type of environment that these young men would have an opportunity to compete at, that’s a really important recruiting weekend,” Venables said. ​