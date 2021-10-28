OU notebook: Sooners have run roughshod over Red Raiders during the Lincoln Riley era

Pounding the rock

Oklahoma has had plenty of success running the football against Texas Tech over the years.

During the Lincoln Riley era of calling plays, the Sooners have averaged 298.2 rushing yards per game against the Red Raiders.

Will OU continue for the trend for a seventh consecutive season when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman?

Kennedy Brooks is averaging 149.7 yards per game over the past three weeks with Caleb Williams as his quarterback. He is 233 yards from hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his OU career.

Lincoln Riley has appreciated the work between Brooks and Eric Gray.

“I feel really good about those guys. Especially going into this stretch. Typically, the running back position’s so important in this late stretch. It’s great to have them both healthy,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call. “They’ve both had roles in games where they were the featured guy, they both had roles in games where they weren’t. They’ve been both consistently productive. Kennedy’s gotten better and better as the year’s went on. Eric has really settled well into our offense.”

The OU coach said he’s learned more how to use Gray.