OU notebook: Sooners have run roughshod over Red Raiders during the Lincoln Riley era

Pounding the rock
Oklahoma has had plenty of success running the football against Texas Tech over the years.
During the Lincoln Riley era of calling plays, the Sooners have averaged 298.2 rushing yards per game against the Red Raiders.
Will OU continue for the trend for a seventh consecutive season when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman?
Kennedy Brooks is averaging 149.7 yards per game over the past three weeks with Caleb Williams as his quarterback. He is 233 yards from hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his OU career.
Lincoln Riley has appreciated the work between Brooks and Eric Gray.
“I feel really good about those guys. Especially going into this stretch. Typically, the running back position’s so important in this late stretch. It’s great to have them both healthy,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call. “They’ve both had roles in games where they were the featured guy, they both had roles in games where they weren’t. They’ve been both consistently productive. Kennedy’s gotten better and better as the year’s went on. Eric has really settled well into our offense.”
The OU coach said he’s learned more how to use Gray.
“I love the 1-2 punch there. I feel great about those guys. I would imagine we’re going to obviously use those guys a lot coming down the homestretch here,” Riley said.
OU has run for 300-plus yards against the Red Raiders in four of six games and rushed for 213 in last year's 62-28 win in Lubbock.
Keeping tabs with Baker
Riley said he has kept in touch with former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, who missed last week's Cleveland Browns game with a left shoulder injury.
“I don’t think my concern is high, He’s obviously dealing with some physical ailments but man, if anybody can push through those things and still be ready to perform, it’s that guy,” Riley said. “Obviously I hope that he’s able to get to a point where he can physically go out there and number one, be safe, but also be able to play at a high level.”
Riley said Mayfield is a tough player to take his helmet away from when injured, recalling a home win over TCU in 2015. The quarterback missed the second half.
“We kind of had to forcefully tell him that that wasn’t going to happen. So I appreciate that about him. He’s as tough as they come,” Riley said.
On the call
Saturday’s contest will be televised by ABC. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will handle broadcast duties.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World