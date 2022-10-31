OU notebook: Sooners goal is more explosive plays via passing attack

Connections needed

Oklahoma missed on some deep passes in Saturday’s 27-13 win at Iowa State.

The missed opportunities have been a focus for OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“After going back at it and looking at the tape, from a deep shot standpoint, I really liked the ball placement all day,” Lebby said during his Monday news conference. “We had a chance to run under a couple but didn’t, just bodying up the ball in the air. I really did like the ball placement throughout the day. Not making competitive plays down the field kept the game really close. They challenge you and make it hard, but you have to make those plays to get away from guys like that.”

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 148 yards, which is his third-lowest passing production of his college career. Gabriel had 126 passing yards before leaving due to injury against TCU this season and had 127 yards coming off the bench in his first college game at UCF.

Lebby said he’ll continue to attack defenses.

“We want to have the ability to create chunk plays. I don’t think that’s news to anybody at all. We want to be able to do that,” Lebby said. “Pushing the ball down the field and making those plays is going to be a big part of who we are. We’ll continue to play that way as well as staying patient and taking what people give us.

“We want to create great balance. Play with tempo and, of course, have explosives and take care of the football. We’ll continue to work that and be in a good spot with it.”

OU currently is averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt, which is the lowest since averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in the 2014 season.

Farooq show

Jalil Farooq finished with his best statistical game at OU with 100 total yards (74 receiving, 26 rushing). Included was a 41-yard touchdown reception to keep the Sooners at arm’s length from Iowa State.

The sophomore wide receiver is becoming a threat in Lebby’s offense.

What has the offensive coordinator seen from the freshman wide receiver?

“His understanding of the offense and what he's being asked to do,” Lebby said. “That, to me, has been where the greatest growth has been. And then he's now playing a lot of football. Again, he hadn't played a ton of ball.

“He's played a bunch all year, so that's where you've seen a ton of growth. He's got a great understanding. He's done a really good job working and being the same guy every single day. We talk about that a ton, and we're excited about where he's going.”

Farooq has two career touchdowns — his grab at Iowa State and a 25-yard catch at Nebraska this season.

Lebby said he expects Farooq to continue to develop during November’s final four games.

“It creates good momentum for him and for all of us offensively just to have another weapon,” Farooq said. “We have a pretty good understanding of what he's capable of doing, and he has continued to stack days and get better every week. I'm excited about where he's at.”

Running the rock

Eric Gray had his fifth 100-yard rushing day in the Iowa State win.

Gray has 796 rushing yards on 117 carries this season. Backups Jovantae Barnes (316 yards) and Marcus Major (204) has combined for 520 yards on 122 rushes.

Barnes was absent from Saturday’s road game with a slight hamstring issue that happened late last week. Gavin Sawchuk and Tawee Walker were available, but didn’t play.

Major has only rushed for 40 yards over the past four week. He didn’t play against TCU and Kansas. He had 12 carries for only 29 yards at ISU.

“I think the biggest thing is just being 100% healthy. We have to get a healthy version of Marcus to be at his best to get him the best opportunity to go out there and make plays and be who he is,” Lebby said. “We’re excited about getting him to that point. I don’t think we’ve seen him 100% healthy since really early in the season. We have to get back to that.”

Another kickoff at brunch

Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia on Nov. 12 has been set for 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

It will be the sixth 11 a.m. contest in OU’s first 10 games.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World