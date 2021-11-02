OU notebook: Sooners finally reach much-needed bye week

Sooners get a break
The break No. 4 Oklahoma seemed to need for weeks finally arrived. It doesn’t play again until the meeting at No. 14 Baylor on Nov. 13. Players can rest and recuperate.
The gameless week is part of every season. This one coming so late in the year made things a little different. The Sooners (9-0, 6-0) have completed 75 percent of the regular-season schedule.
“We’re still gonna get a lot of work on the field. Still gonna work our young guys or some of our guys that maybe aren't playing as much right now a ton,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “And then address a lot of things that we need to as a team to get better and play our best ball here at the end.”
Players had Tuesday off, and assistant coaches were on the road recruiting. However, Riley pointed out the team couldn't practice even if it wanted. The NCAA has mandated that players receive the first Tuesday in November off to participate in elections. The rule went into effect in 2020.
“I guess in some ways you could be happy that it worked out during a bye week, but the flip side of it is, it's kind of a pain because it's one day during the middle of the week, so we've got all of our coaches out recruiting today and then everybody will be back in tomorrow for practice and Thursday morning practice, and then back out again, so we've kinda had to make it work around having an NCAA mandatory off day,” Riley said.
According to the rule, every athlete in every sport was supposed to be off on Tuesday. There were no Big 12 games scheduled on Tuesday in any sport.
According to Riley, some football coaches had appealed to the NCAA to allow practices on Tuesday, but he did not know the results of those appeals.
“The one good thing is if you are doing it during a game week, at least your opponent is doing it, too,” he said. “It’s just something to deal with. I don’t know if it is an advantage or a disadvantage. You can probably make points on both sides.”
Coaching change at TCU stuns Riley
TCU coach Gary Patterson became the second Big 12 coach to be fired this season. He was sacked Sunday after 21 years with the school. Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Oct 25.
“It feels strange, it does. We’ve had some pretty long-tenured and historically great coaches in this league. To see two guys out midseason like that, one with a winning record and one is undoubtedly the greatest coach in the history of his school,” Riley said. “I don’t know all of the circumstances behind it, but seeing Gary Patterson go out in the middle of a season is just … I don’t know what to think of it, man. I was sick when I heard the news to be completely honest.”
Wease progressing
Junior wide receiver Theo Wease has missed the entire season with a foot injury. He was on OU’s sideline without a medical boot on Saturday, which is a sign he is close to playing again.
Riley did not give a timeline on when Wease would return on Tuesday but insinuated it could be soon.
“He looks good physically. He’s progressing really well,” Riley said. “I don’t know that there’s a 100 percent plan in place yet, but we’re getting close. I can certainly see a clear path — a defined path — to him being able to help us the last stretch of the season. I just don’t know when it will be yet, but we’re getting close.”
WR Williams steps up
Freshman receiver Mario Williams set career highs with five catches and 100 receiving yards in last Saturday’s victory over Texas Tech. The performance came after Williams was limited by a hamstring injury in the previous weeks.
“It was impressive to see a young guy come back off injury,” Riley said. “Two parts of it — one, mentally. He had a couple of errors but not many but didn’t show a whole lot of rust mentally. And then the big thing is you worry about is after an injury, coming back and cutting loose. Are you going to play hesitant or maybe favor that or maybe be too conservative? He certainly wasn’t that.”