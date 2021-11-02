OU notebook: Sooners finally reach much-needed bye week

Sooners get a break

The break No. 4 Oklahoma seemed to need for weeks finally arrived. It doesn’t play again until the meeting at No. 14 Baylor on Nov. 13. Players can rest and recuperate.

The gameless week is part of every season. This one coming so late in the year made things a little different. The Sooners (9-0, 6-0) have completed 75 percent of the regular-season schedule.

“We’re still gonna get a lot of work on the field. Still gonna work our young guys or some of our guys that maybe aren't playing as much right now a ton,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “And then address a lot of things that we need to as a team to get better and play our best ball here at the end.”

Players had Tuesday off, and assistant coaches were on the road recruiting. However, Riley pointed out the team couldn't practice even if it wanted. The NCAA has mandated that players receive the first Tuesday in November off to participate in elections. The rule went into effect in 2020.