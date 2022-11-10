OU notebook: Sooners feeling the impact of Billy Bowman’s return to the secondary

NORMAN — Since his return from a knee injury that left him sidelined for two-plus games last month, Oklahoma's Billy Bowman has made his presence felt within the Sooners’ defense over the past two weeks.

With the sophomore safety healthy again, OU has its centerpiece in the secondary back in the mix approaching the final stretch of the 2022 season.

“He’s been big, real big,” said linebacker DaShaun White of Bowman earlier this week. “He’s a guy who is going to bring a lot of plays to the field. He’s going to make a lot of plays. He’s going to be in the right position. He’s going to talk. He’s going to anticipate. I know me and him on the same field, it’s nice to get him back.”

Without him from Oct. 1 to 29, Bowman’s teammates are again feeling his impact.

Bowman returned following the Sooners’ open week and registered a pair of tackles in the 27-13 win at Iowa State in Week 9. He had two more tackles during last weekend’s visit from Baylor and added his first interception of the season in the 38-35 loss, a second-quarter pick on an errant throw from Bears’ quarterback Blake Shapen.

And as the Sooners have Bowman’s quality back, they also are getting more and more of him by the week. In his return at Iowa State, Bowman played 44 of a possible 84 snaps (52.4%). Against Baylor, that count climbed to 56 of OU’s 75 defensive snaps (74.7%), while Pro Football Focus evaluated Bowman as the Sooners’ highest-graded defender in the Week 10 defeat.

Bottom line: Bowman is headed in the right direction of Saturday’s visit to West Virginia (11 a.m., FS1).

“I feel good, personally,” he said after the loss to Baylor. “I feel like last week was a get-back-in-the-groove type of thing. I feel good and confident once again. So I’m good.”

Bowman’s late-season reemergence has also spelled good news for his fellow defensive backs. Through his absence across Big 12 games against TCU, Texas and Kansas, Sooners such as Woodi Washington and Key Lawrence shifted into less familiar positions, filling one hole while potentially creating others in the secondary.

Bowman’s return now has other key players back more often in their natural spots.

“He gives us a lot more depth, especially in the safety room,” Washington explained. “We were lacking in a couple of those games. We really need those guys and they make a lot of plays.”

Perhaps no one summed up Bowman’s impact and the importance of having him available in the secondary once again than OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof in the days following the win at Iowa State.

“It’s good to have him back because he’s one of the best football players on our team,” he said.

Quarterback thoughts

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel chewed on a question earlier this week: When he committed to OU and transferred from UCF in January, did he ever consider the Sooners could be here … outside of Big 12 title contention in the second week of November with four-plus losses for only the fourth time since the turn of the century?

“I don’t think anyone expects to go through — not adversity, but bumps in the road like this,” Gabriel said.

“You have to trust in the process and trust in God. He has a plan for each and every one of us. And continue to grind. It’s all you can do and you chew away. There’s no excuses and you have to assess the situation. It’s stung for sure.”

Through 10 games, Gabriel has completed 64.3% of his throws for 2,027 passing yards with 16 touchdowns to counter four interceptions. He holds at least one year of eligibility beyond this season.

Hot seat?

Consider a few facts related to West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

• His Mountaineers lost 31-14 in Week 10 to an Iowa State team that entered winless in conference play.

• Under the leadership of the former offensive coordinator, West Virginia amassed a meager 200 yards of offense a week ago and stands eighth among the Big 12 offense in scoring.

• With Brown in charge, the Mountaineers sport a record of 6-15 on the road.

• Brown is 20-24 through 48 games in Morgantown.

• Barring a miraculous turn and three-game win streak to close the season, West Virginia will finish below .500 for a third time in four seasons under Brown.

All of that has many, local and national, speculating over Brown’s job security.

How’s he dealing with it?

“You ask me how I’m dealing with it. Here’s what I’ll tell you,” Brown said this week. “I hate losing. Losing makes everything difficult to deal with. I hate it because the people in this building are investing a lot. I hate it because we haven’t really had to experience that very often.

“What people say doesn’t really affect me, but the losing is painful to go through.”

Coe's injury

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Coe will play again Saturday with a cast protected his injured right hand.

“It’s definitely something that I did not expect to happen, but I’m used to it," Coe said. "I had the same kind of injury in high school my senior year, so I definitely have experience playing with it."

Coe wore the cast for the first time against Baylor. He was responsible for a personal foul for hands to the face on a Bears scoring drive and is part of the defense that allowed 281 yards on the ground to the visitors.

"First game, I’m just glad the first game’s out and (I’m more used to it)" he said. "It definitely was something that I had to adjust to.”