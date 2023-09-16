Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Settling the run game

Oklahoma will enter Big 12 play as a running back-by-committee football team.

One week after Tawee Walker had a season-high 21 carries and 117 yards against SMU, he didn’t have one touch against Tulsa. Neither did Marcus Major.

Meanwhile Jovantae Barnes (13 carries, 68 yards) and Gavin Sawchuk (9 carries, 25 yards) got the majority of the work.

Venables was asked about the situation.

“Again, a couple of the other guys are finally healthy and trying to get them an opportunity and get them going and develop the depth there at running back,” the OU coach said. “Jovantae had just played a little bit going into the first couple games and then Sawchuk hadn’t really played. So trying to get those guys going as well. It wasn’t the plan to stay away from Tawee, just really trying to get the other guys going today.”

Walker had 29 carries for 161 yards after three games. Barnes is at 28 carries for 122 yards. Marcus Major is 17 rushes for 70, while Sawchuk is at 10 carries for 26 yards.

Ultimate rebound

Jalil Farooq opened the game with a 62-yard kickoff return, delighting the partisan-OU crowd.

Then he fumbled the ball away to spoil the longest special teams play of his career.

After Gentry Williams intercepted a pass to return the ball to the Sooners, Farooq caught a 34-yard pass on Oklahoma’s second offensive play from scrimmage to gather a 7-0 lead.

It was a big bounce back for the wide receiver.

“We talked about not letting those moments distract you from what you need to do today,” Venables said. “He felt terrible and you just try to calm him up in that moment. He had a great return, but a good lesson to learn. But he had a great, great day.”

Farooq is the first OU player with at least 100 receiving yards (he finished with a career-high 126 yards on six receptions) and 100 kickoff return yards in the same game. He ended with 105 return yards.

“I’m taking a lot of pride in that, being one of the first guys at Oklahoma to do that. It’s a blessing to even be here, so just being one of the guys that made history, it feels phenomenal, so I’m glad to be in that category,” Farooq said.

Pick party

Oklahoma’s five interceptions resulted in touchdowns for the Oklahoma defense.

The picks were from Williams, Danny Stutsman, Trace Ford, Key Lawrence and Kendal Dolby.

Stutsman’s interception was returned 30 yards for a touchdown. Williams had an 11-yard return, Dolby and Lawrence were stopped on the spot.

Trace Ford rumbled 26 yards but was stopped at the Tulsa 4 after being tackled by quarterback Cardell Williams.

“I want my teammate to score every time they touch the ball. It was great for Trace to read that screen out, what a huge play,” Stutsman said. “It's awesome for a guy like that coming from Oklahoma State to be with our team now. He's fit right in. Great program guy, always gives his best and that's just a reward for all the hard work he puts into it.”

Slowing down OU

Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson was asked about the toughest thing about slowing down the Sooners.

“Their speed on the perimeter,” he said. “Quarterback is pretty good. We’re not setting the edge on the perimeter game, giving up too many easy post shots, easy pass plays.

“If you’re pressuring them one-on-one, can you cover them? If you’re pressuring them, can you get there? When you sit back, they still have enough athletes that they’re passing on their terms.

“So they’re a really good offense, veteran crowd, good skill. Brent has got them playing so much better.”

Injury update

Starting left guard Savion Byrd left Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Venables’ said “he’s good” but didn’t offer more information. Freshman Cayden Green and Appalachian State transfer Troy Everett rotated in for Byrd.

Starting Cheetah linebacker Justin Harrington traveled with the team to Tulsa but did not play and was wearing a knee brace on his left leg. Harrington previously played through the injury against SMU.

“Maybe we'll know more in a few days,” Venables said.

Backup Cheetah Dasan McCullough suited up but did not play for the second straight game. Freshman safety Peyton Bowen got the start at the position instead.​