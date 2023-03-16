NORMAN — Whether or not Skip Johnson needed it, Oklahoma’s sixth-year baseball coach got some recent reassurance on his Sooners with OU readying itself for the jump into Big 12 play with a visit from No. 11 TCU this weekend.

“I had a really good friend of mine — he was a scout — and he said ‘Man, I saw y’all a month ago and I saw y’all this weekend. Y’all are really playing fast,’” Johnson told reporters Thursday afternoon. “That’s good. If we’re playing fast and people are noticing that’s a good thing. I didn’t tell the team that. But he told me ‘Y’all play fast,’ So that’s a good sign.”

It’s the kind of steady improvement Johnson will continue to look for in his Sooners (11-6) with OU set to step into the next phase of its season this weekend.

The Sooners and Horned Frogs — the third and first-place finishers in last season’s regular season Big 12 standings, respectively — meet for a three-game set this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night followed a 4 p.m. start Saturday and Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

OU returns home winners in nine of its last 11 games since the Sooners’ 2-4 start last month. Looking to rekindle the same success that carried OU to the Men’s College World Series Championship Series last spring, Johnson intends to maintain his game-to-game approach in conference play.

“Our job is to try to keep getting better every week when we go out there,” he said. “If we can continue to grow every week and get better then we’re gonna be pretty good.”

Hot bats: The Sooners averaged four runs per game while dropping four of their first six contests over the opening two weeks of the season.

Since then? OU is 9-2 and doing so by scoring plenty. The Sooners have scratched out 9.1 runs per game over that stretch.

“Hitting is always going to be hitting, but offense is different,” Johnson said. “We scored two runs the other day and had like six hits. And then we score like eight runs and had like nine hits. It was something weird.

“I think you take your walks. You move guys. You steal bases. You play offense. You have bat control. That’s the difference to what we try to do. Continue to play offense and we got to continue to get better at it knowing the strengths of what we do.”

OU finished 2022 second among Big 12 offenses scoring 528 total runs (7.5 per game).

Carmichael emerging: Freshman catcher Easton Carmichael has established himself behind the plate in the early weeks of his debut season in Norman.

“I thought his presence has been really good,” Johnson said. “His spirit has been good. He has kind of taken a role of leadership with how he responds and reacts behind the play. He’s really becoming a leader in his own.”

In the field, Carmichael has been a consistent force. But over the past week it’s the work he’s done with his bat that’s stood out.

Carmichael went 12-for-21 (.571) with two home runs, two triples and six runs scored across five OU wins last week on his way to claiming Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors. He put his stamp on the Sooners’ three-game weekend sweep at Houston with eight hits in 14 plate appearances with four runs scored.

“Offense is just a bonus when you have a catcher really," Johnson said of Carmichael. "I think, personally as a head coach, the best is still yet to come with him.”

Carmichael enters the weekend leading OU hitting .422 with a team-high 25 RBI and three home runs that sit joint-most among Sooner batters.

Managing injuries: Infielder Wallace Clark, outfielder Kendall Pettis and right-hander Will Carsten are among the Sooners dealing with ailments as Big 12 play begins.

Johnson called the statues of Clark and Pettis “day-to-day” and does not expect either to feature this weekend.