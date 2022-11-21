OU notebook: Roof says Sooners defense put it all together for 'a tough-minded, gritty performance' against OSU

Playing with confidence

Maybe it was the first-quarter pass breakups from Ethan Downs, Danny Stutsman and Woodi Washington. Perhaps it was Jordan Kelley’s early third-down sack. The first-quarter interceptions via C.J. Coldon and Jonah Laulu certainly didn’t hurt.

Ted Roof wouldn’t set his focus on any one specific play Monday morning. But to Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, it was the momentum the Sooners built early in Saturday’s 28-13 win over Oklahoma State that paved the way to OU’s most stout defensive performance of the season in Week 12.

“We played better. We played very aggressive. And, as a result of some early success, I think we gained some confidence,” Roof said in Norman. “They enjoyed playing with one another and playing for one another. It worked out and I’m really proud of them.

“They played with a lot of confidence, and I think the confidence level grew as the night went on,” he continued. “As a result of that, it was a tough-minded, gritty performance.”

To steal a quote from linebacker DaShaun White, the Sooners’ defense finally saw the fruits of its season-long labor in OU’s latest Bedlam victory. Gashed routinely over the course of Big 12 play this fall, the Sooners clamped down on the Cowboys and made life difficult for OSU passer Spencer Sanders (36-of-67, four interceptions) on their way to bowl eligibility.

Key to the winning effort was an OU defensive line that has struggled for much of Big 12 play. Entering Saturday’s game, the Sooners had notched only four sacks and 36 total tackles for loss in seven conference games. Against the Cowboys alone, OU tallied six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. And OSU’s 103 yards marked the third-fewest the Sooners have allowed all year.

With the Cowboys in town, a switch seemingly flipped up front.

“If I could say it was one thing, we would have done it Week 4 or Week 1 or Week 0,” Roof said. “It’s not like magic dust. It’s a process that you go through and they’ve done a good job staying connected and staying bought-in.”

Belief is a word that’s been present through OU’s ups and downs this fall. On the defensive side of the ball, it’s come up plenty since the clock hit 0:00 Saturday night.

“We never, as a coaching staff, lost belief in our players,” Roof said. “Our players haven’t lost belief in us. That’s part of being a connected team.”

O-line issues?

The Sooners’ offensive line could be shorthanded once again when they head to Texas Tech this weekend (6:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1).

The good news? OU hasn’t often struggled with moving parts on the offensive line in 2022.

“It felt like, even at the beginning of the year, we had some quality from a depth standpoint,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday. “We needed guys to step up and are going to need guys to step up this weekend. That’s the reality of it. Obviously, Bill (Bedenbaugh) has done an unbelievable job with that room and that group. We’re looking for a big week out of them.”

Center Andrew Raym dressed Saturday but did not feature for the Sooners with fifth-year center Robert Congel taking his place. Right tackle Wanya Morris exited injured in the second half of Saturday’s win.

The statuses of Raym and Morris for the Week 13 trip to Lubbock, Texas, were unclear as on Monday.

Coldon’s honors

Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week for Week 12 Monday morning.

The redshirt senior defensive back logged seven tackles, three pass breakups and his third interception of the season against OSU.

“He was a guy, who got here, didn’t have the role that he wanted to have,” Roof said. “Instead of pouting about it and making excuses for whatever, he just kept working. As a result of that, he’s earned more opportunities and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities.”

Another win for Turk

Sooners punter Michael Turk is having a good few days.

The veteran special teamer punted a career-high 11 times and his leg had a heavy hand in OU’s Bedlam. Afterward, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sooners softball star Grace Lyons.

On Monday, more good news came for Turk with the announcement that he is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. The winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award will be announced on Dec. 8.

New commits

It took less than 48 hours from Saturday’s win for OU to add a pair of defensive line commits to its 2023 recruiting class.

Ashton Sanders, a former Cal commit from Los Angeles Cathedral High School committed to the Sooners on Sunday night. And on Monday, OU added pledge from Nolensville, Tennessee, defensive end Taylor Wein, who picked the Sooners over USC, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Missouri.

Both prospects were on campus in Norman for the Sooners’ sixth win of the season over the weekend. Wein lived in Edmond growing up before moving with his family to Tennessee.

OU now has 23 members in its 2023 recruiting class. The early signing period begins on Dec. 21.