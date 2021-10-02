OU notebook: Riley says Sooners scored 'huge, huge road victory' on Saturday

Upon further review: In Kansas State’s upset win over Oklahoma in 2019, the Sooners appeared to recover an onside kick in the final minute but a replay review did not go in their favor.

Kansas State scored a touchdown and was trailing 27-17 in the third quarter when it attempted an onside kick. Kicker Ty Zentner appeared to recover his own kick. The play was reviewed to see if the ball traveled the necessary distance of 10 yards.

After it was ruled eligible, Riley challenged the call, saying that the kicker touched the ball twice. After a second review, it was ruled a illegal touching and the Sooners took over at the K-State 36.

Riley said his staff was able to get more looks at the play during the review process. He added that he almost didn’t challenge it because there’s typically not that many flips of calls.

“I tell you what, I give the officials and the replay crew a lot of credit because they could have very easily saved face after reviewing it once and stayed with the call on the field. It was clearly the right call,” Riley said. “That kind of went through my head — even if it’s right are they going to change it? Because it almost showed they didn’t see it the first time. Give them a lot of credit. I thought it was professionally handled and it was clearly the right call.”