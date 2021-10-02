OU notebook: Riley says Sooners scored 'huge, huge road victory' on Saturday

Road win … check: Oklahoma played inside a full stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.
Things appeared to go well for the team, as apparent from Saturday’s 37-31 victory at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
“I give our team a lot of credit. Winning here is always tough. We’ve seen how tough it is the last couple times we’ve played them. Huge, huge road victory. All sides took a part in it,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the victory.
For many of the returning players, they played in front of 25% capacity stadiums for all of 2020. This year, 47,690 strong turned out at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with many wearing purple-clad Wildcats gear.
“We'd been talking about it all week, and especially Manhattan, it's really a crazy environment. I remember we came here two years ago and it was rocking, so I kind of talked to the younger guys that had to play in this game and told them what to expect,” OU defensive end Nik Bonitto said. “We really did a good job calming down, making sure we're playing our game, not worrying about the crowd, knowing it's only 70 of us here and we're playing for ourselves, so I feel like we did a really good job.”
Oklahoma opened the season with four consecutive road games for the first time since the 2004 season. OU was scheduled to open the season at Tulane, but Hurricane Ida pushed the game to Norman.
Upon further review: In Kansas State’s upset win over Oklahoma in 2019, the Sooners appeared to recover an onside kick in the final minute but a replay review did not go in their favor.
Kansas State scored a touchdown and was trailing 27-17 in the third quarter when it attempted an onside kick. Kicker Ty Zentner appeared to recover his own kick. The play was reviewed to see if the ball traveled the necessary distance of 10 yards.
After it was ruled eligible, Riley challenged the call, saying that the kicker touched the ball twice. After a second review, it was ruled a illegal touching and the Sooners took over at the K-State 36.
Riley said his staff was able to get more looks at the play during the review process. He added that he almost didn’t challenge it because there’s typically not that many flips of calls.
“I tell you what, I give the officials and the replay crew a lot of credit because they could have very easily saved face after reviewing it once and stayed with the call on the field. It was clearly the right call,” Riley said. “That kind of went through my head — even if it’s right are they going to change it? Because it almost showed they didn’t see it the first time. Give them a lot of credit. I thought it was professionally handled and it was clearly the right call.”
A question: How can the same play get reviewed twice?
Big 12 football officiating coordinator Greg Burks addressed the issue to a pool reporter after the game.
Said Burks: “Once the announcement occurs, the review of the play is complete unless late-arriving information shows it is an obvious error. We reviewed the initial aspect of where the ball was touched by the kicker in attempting to recover the kick. The second aspect of the kicker making two separate contacts of the ball was discovered after the announcement was made. By case book ruling we corrected the obvious error."
Big day: OU H-back Jeremiah Hall recorded two touchdowns in the victory, including the first rushing score of his career on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.
“He’s a dog. He does his job. He makes plays. We can use him at running back and everything. He’s a great player,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said.
Hall was asked about his first rushing score, which came on his fourth run this season.
What did he think about his first touchdown rush?
“I didn't even think about that. My first rushing touchdown. That's pretty cool,” Hall said. “But in terms of contributing, like I've said before, I just want to be able to make the team better with the ball or without the ball. It just so happens today that I got in the end zone a couple times and I'm happy for it.”
Hall caught a 1-yard pass from Rattler in the fourth quarter, a shovel pass that increased the OU lead to 34-17.
Taking it away: Oklahoma continued its dominance in forcing fumbles by the opponent.
Entering Saturday’s game, the Sooners were tied for third nationally with eight forced fumbles and tied for eighth with five fumble recoveries.
Those numbers increased in the first quarter.
Reggie Grimes killed K-State’s initial drive by forcing running back Jacardia Wright to fumble. Nik Bonitto picked up the loose ball and returned it 70 yards to the K-State 23.
The 70-yard return is a school record for the most on a fumble recovery.
“Coach (Alex) Grinch always preaches running to the ball. When you run to the ball, good things always happen,” Bonitto said. “That play, I was just coming from the backside, I was just trying to hustle to the ball and it was a great play for Reggie Grimes to strip the ball out. I just picked it up and then my tank went on E real fast. But it was still a great play by Reggie.”
The Sooners only had three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries last season.
Two-minute drill: Gabe Brkic made all three of his field-goal attempts and has a school-record 17 makes from at least 40 yards. … OU has scored 30 points in 34 consecutive true road games, which is a program best. It is the longest streak nationally since at least 1980 (Alabama has the next-longest active streak at 11). … Lincoln Riley won his 50th game in just 58 outings. Only Barry Switzer (56 games) and Bud Wilkinson (57) reached 50 wins faster. Bob Stoops did it in 59 games. … OU plays Texas inside the Cotton Bowl next Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. OU has won 15 of the past 22 meetings.
