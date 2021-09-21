OU Notebook: Riley doesn't see need for radical changes on offense

“His injury will be some significant time but we do expect him back this season,” Riley said.

Back to business

OU hosted several recruits during the Nebraska game and figures to push for a big recruiting weekend surrounding the West Virginia game due to the prime-time kickoff.

Riley said the recruiting element of home games is a major change from 2020.

“Kind of got used to last year, before games, after games, you'd just coach the game and that was it,” he said. “Obviously, a little more to it now, so kind of getting back in the flow.”

Due to COVID protocols, there have been other changes since 2019. The biggest is trying to keep recruits from gathering in large groups.

“We're being careful with and trying to be very aware of, both our staff, our players, and then the recruits and their families,” he said. “I would say that's changed some of the scheduling that we would do to try to put everybody in the same environments.”

Big thanks

Riley thanked OU’s fans for their enthusiasm last Saturday and hopes for something similar for the West Virginia game.