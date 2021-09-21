OU Notebook: Riley doesn't see need for radical changes on offense

No radical changes on offense
After a few days to digest, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley acted relieved on Tuesday. After scoring the fewest points the Sooners have in a game since 2014 against Nebraska, he injected optimism.
“We’re doing some good things," he said Tuesday. "Probably from when I left the field Saturday afternoon to watching the tape, we played a little better offensively than I felt leaving. I wasn’t real happy about it when we left the field.”
There’s always a bounce back as No. 4 OU (3-0) moves to what’s next. That comes Saturday night when West Virginia (2-1) arrives at Owen Field.
But still, alarm bells are going off around college football. The Sooners are used to being the high-scoring team in the land. They woke up at No. 23 in total offense on Sunday. The Sooners haven’t finished lower than No. 11 since Riley became offensive coordinator in 2015. They’re currently No. 83 in passing offense.
So, why did Riley look like he had gotten a little sleep since the Sooners last played? He’s doesn’t see the need for radical changes.
“Our good is plenty good enough,” he said. “We need to play more consistent across the board. I would say it’s pretty symptomatic at every position. Every position level’s playing pretty decent. We don’t need anybody to be a lot better; we just need everybody to be a little better.”
OU had only eight real possessions against Nebraska. There was a ninth, but the final possession of the first half started at OU’s 10 with less than a minute before halftime. Under that scenario, perfection would have been 49 points. The goal on the last drive was to burn the clock, not necessarily score.
Would fans feel better if OU was undefeated with two wins by seven points or less, but had scored 50-plus points in those games?
Probably, yes.
The Sooners’ identity has been wrapped up in combustible offenses for years. Coaches love to say that each team is different. The personnel and personalities change each year.
Through three games, the Sooners haven’t shown the offensive acumen of their predecessors. But they sealed the wins over Tulane and Nebraska with defensive stops and pitched a shutout against overmatched Western Carolina.
“We’re just at the beginning of this thing. It’s a long season,” Riley said. “There's going to be a lot of twists and turns.”
Bowman back, Washington still out
Freshman defensive back Billy Bowman missed the Nebraska game with a hamstring injury. Riley said Bowman returned to practice on Monday and will be available against West Virginia.
The prognosis wasn’t as good for cornerback Woodi Washington. He missed the Nebraska game with an injury, and the sophomore won’t be back anytime soon.
“His injury will be some significant time but we do expect him back this season,” Riley said.
Back to business
OU hosted several recruits during the Nebraska game and figures to push for a big recruiting weekend surrounding the West Virginia game due to the prime-time kickoff.
Riley said the recruiting element of home games is a major change from 2020.
“Kind of got used to last year, before games, after games, you'd just coach the game and that was it,” he said. “Obviously, a little more to it now, so kind of getting back in the flow.”
Due to COVID protocols, there have been other changes since 2019. The biggest is trying to keep recruits from gathering in large groups.
“We're being careful with and trying to be very aware of, both our staff, our players, and then the recruits and their families,” he said. “I would say that's changed some of the scheduling that we would do to try to put everybody in the same environments.”
Big thanks
Riley thanked OU’s fans for their enthusiasm last Saturday and hopes for something similar for the West Virginia game.
“Want to say, again, just for our fan base last weekend, just how phenomenal the atmosphere was, expecting the same thing just under the lights here this week,” he said. “Getting a prime-time here, last one that we’ll have for a while. The team’s looking forward to going out, performing well, competing, and I know it’ll be a great atmosphere Saturday night for the entire nation to see. Looking forward to that.”
Riley also said the impressive crowd helps other aspects of the program.
“Certainly it's positive when you can put recruits into an atmosphere like we've had here the last two weeks,” he said. “That makes it — again, our fans, hard for you to even imagine the impact it has.”
Safety rotation
The Sooners heavily rotated cornerbacks against Nebraska but stuck with safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields and Justin Broiles at nickelback.
“Some of it ties into last week in practice. Some of the guys last week on a Tuesday misremembered how to play something defensively that we’ve been executing for eight months,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I go back to what are our execution errors in previous ball games. Some of that is making guys well aware that we don’t forget what happens on Tuesday or what happens on Wednesday. Some of that ties into that.”
— John Shinn, For the Tulsa World