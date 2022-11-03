OU notebook: Reliving last year's wacky OU-Baylor finish with Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks







Field storming times 2

Last year’s Oklahoma-Baylor finish had a unique end.

The Bears were up 24-14 with 43 seconds remaining before taking a quarterback knee to extinguish the game clock. But with three seconds left, a timeout was called by Bears coach Dave Aranda.

Chaos ensured as fans stormed the field. But Aranda wanted to kick one meaningless 32-yard field goal on the final play. While fans were escorted from the field, 11 OU players returned from the locker room.

Sooners then-coach Lincoln Riley was angry. Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione was visibly upset on the sideline. The field goal was kicked and fans ran on the field again. No 15-yard penalty was assessed.

During Big 12 Media Days this summer, coordinator of officials Greg Burks said he couldn’t get into details of the incident.

“Those are unique situations that officials make the determination on what they think is right at the moment,” Burks said.

He pointed out the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in 2021 when it was halted for more than 15 minutes as Vols fans threw trash on the field.

“We try to be as consistent as we can and as fair as we can,” Burks said. “Those kind of things are unique and really aren’t covered by the rules, specifically. You just have to trust that the officials make the right decisions at the right time.”

It was hard for the players to return to the playing field, linebacker DaShaun White said.

“We had a lot of guys had a lot of stuff said to them and stuff getting thrown at us and stuff like that. So that part was obviously disheartening, and then we’re all in the locker room just ready for it to be over and they said they have a few seconds left so we still have to get 11 guys back out there,” White said. “That part was also frustrating because we all knew the end result.”

Damond Harmon was one of the players who returned to the field.

“It was kind of crazy. Our coaches last year just kind of came into the locker room and was like ‘we need 11 guys to go out on the field for this last field goal,’” Harmon said. “I was just one of the guys to do it. Once the ball went through, everybody just jumped over the wall … it was crazy.

“We are just ready for this game coming up. We don’t want to look back on last year. We just want to get ready for this week.”

Oklahoma hosts Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mims resets things

The first question asked to Marvin Mims was meant to break the ice, but it was hard to determine the seriousness of the wide receiver’s answer.

“How are you doing?” Mims was asked following Monday’s practice.

“I’ve been better,” was his response.

The Sooners’ top threat in the passing game is coming off a game with rare drops. He finished with only two catches for 16 yards at Iowa State. He had a key drop on a third-down play that would have extended the chains during a challenging fourth quarter.

How does he bounce back from that game?

“Basically just drop it, learn from it and keep going. We’ve got another week,” Mims said. “We’re blessed enough to be able to play another week, so I’m just ready to keep going and have fun out here with my teammates. Just drop it, keep going and learn from it.”

During a Monday news conference, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he’s still going to target Mims a bunch. That was already known, but Mims admits getting a vote of confidence from the OC means a lot.

“Yeah, it was good to hear that. It was definitely needed,” Mims said. “It was nice for him to have that type of trust in me and my teammates too. They were just on the sideline talking to me and stuff like that, so it was good.”

When Mims missed the third-down reception, one of the first coaches to approach him was Brent Venables.

“He just told me ‘Stay with it. We have belief in you. We’re going to trust you to stay with it. We’re going to keep you out there. Just keep going and lead this team.’ I needed that, definitely,” Mims said. “Especially from Brent Venables. He’s a defensive coach, so we really don’t hear much of him on offense. For him to come over and tell me that was really important.”

Superman honored

Legendary OU defensive back Roy Williams will be saluted during Saturday’s game.

Williams will be recognized between the first and second quarters for his induction into the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame this December.

Williams is the 23rd OU player to enter into the College Football Hall of Fame.