OU notebook: QB Davis Beville used to hate the sound of 85, 000 fans screaming — now he loves it

Embracing the noise

Oklahoma’s Davis Beville embraced his opportunity to take snaps in the Sooners’ 45-13 season-opening victory over UTEP.

The backup quarterback said his entrance into the stadium was fun.

“Definitely running through that tunnel for the first time, clearing through that smoke and just seeing 85,000-plus was awesome,” Beville said, before adding with a smile, “it’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced before. I’ve had that many people cheering against me, but definitely not for me.”

The Pitt transfer led a fourth-quarter scoring drive resulting in Zach Schmidt’s 22-yard field goal. He rushed only once for four yards during a nine-play possession that featured all runs.

“Combination of all the work I’d put in to that point, kind of just being ready,” Beville said. “Wanted to sling it around a little bit but I got my nose dirty a little bit on that run, and I’m always ready to go.”

Beville made it to OU during the summer. Getting to know Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby was key.

“I didn’t feel like it was a difficult decision. I came out here on my visit and I knew that this was the place I needed to be,” Beville said. “It’s kind of the best spot for me to grow, not only as a football player but also as a great man. Coach Venables, obviously, being from Clemson I’d known him growing up. I’d played against both of his sons in high school, so it was just kind of the whole family atmosphere of it kind of made the decision very easy.”

One-two punch

Key Lawrence enjoyed his first game alongside Billy Bowman at OU’s safety positions.

Bowman (strong safety) finished tied with Danny Stutsman with nine tackles, while Lawrence (free safety) added three stops. It was a career high for Bowman.

“I just build off his chemistry, man. Just like we have a brotherhood and everything is so close now, I feel like everything is intertwined with each other,” Lawrence said. “I understand where he’s going to be just by being at practice with him every day. We understand the offensive schemes better.

“So everything’s just intertwined with each other. It helps me that I have somebody just as good as Billy is next to me and I can just trust him and understand that he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be.”

Lawrence and Bowman shifted to multiple positions. They have been settled at their spots during fall camp.

Concentrating on one spot has helped a lot.

“BV (Brent Venables) preaches that we have to trust each other and trust like no matter what, we don’t need to do the extra things,” Lawrence said. “We don’t need to go make plays because plays will come to us if we’re just doing our job. So that’s how I try to preach on.”

It’s up. It’s good

Zach Schmit had a perfect day as OU’s new placekicker.

The redshirt sophomore connected on a 22-yard field goal and made all six of his PAT attempts.

Schmit was behind starter Gabe Brkic over the past two seasons. He made a 46-yard field goal and four PATs last season.

“Being behind Gabe really helped me out the past two years. I was able to go against him and just continue to get better as a kicker and person each and every day,” Schmit said. “So coming into this fall camp and going against Gavin (Marshall), he’s a great kicker. That was really good. It was really fun though.

“It’s cool to be the starting guy after being behind Gabe. And I’m excited for it. I was a little nervous to start off with. But it’s been good now. The jitters are out and I’m ready to go.”

What’s the biggest takeaway from working with Brkic?

“His confidence. His confidence was huge. I remember coming in as a freshman, I was nervous. And he would sit there with just a cool, calm and collected attitude. I was always wondering how he could do it. So over the past two years, I just kind of took notes on his routine, what he would do before kicks and everything. Just took notes on it, followed it. And it's helping out a lot. Confidence has been huge for me.”

