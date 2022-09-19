OU notebook: Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby saw ‘championship strain’ on Dillon Gabriel’s 61-yard touchdown run in Nebraska

Lebby: Gabriel run showed 'championship strain'

A little over five minutes into Saturday’s 49-14 rout at Nebraska, on third-and-7 with the Sooners trailing 7-0, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dialed up a quarterback draw. Sixty-one yards later, Dillon Gabriel skipped into the end zone and the game was tied.

Gabriel’s second rushing score of the season — the longest run of his career — kicked off 49 straight OU points and sent the sixth-ranked Sooners on their way to a resounding Week 3 win over the Huskers. But on Monday, Lebby set his focus not on Gabriel’s sweet feet but on the blockers who paved the way for the 61-yard scamper.

“The thing I want to point out is if you watch Jalil Farooq on that play, watch Brayden Willis on that play,” Lebby said. “That is championship strain. Those guys are playing so incredibly hard that it gave Dillon a chance to not just get the first down, a chance to make a huge play. And it did.

“It flipped us. It gave us a ton of energy, gave us great momentum. A heck of a play all the way around.”

The touchdown run marked OU’s longest Caleb Williams’ 74-yard scoring run against Iowa State last November

As for the play call, Lebby said Monday he felt confident running the draw on third-and-long, but wasn’t expecting the home run play from his junior passer.

“I liked (the play) going into the game, then felt really good about it when I saw the picture of it sitting up there,” Lebby said. “I didn’t think it would be a 61-yard touchdown. I did think we would gain 10 or 12 yards and get the first down, then he makes an unbelievable run.

‘Fruits of their labor’

Attached to Brent Venables’ return to Norman as the Sooners’ head coach was the expectation that the sort of tough, suffocating defense his Clemson teams played from 2012-21 would arrive with him to OU.

Yet even the rosiest of prognostications likely wouldn’t have seen the Sooners playing defense this way, this soon.

Through three games, OU’s 32.0 tackles for loss lead the nation. The Sooners’ 13.0 sacks as a team rank fifth across the country. And only 13 programs are allowing fewer points per game than the unit Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof are guiding into Big 12 play.

“You look at (Venables’) system over the last 10 years in college football, it has led the nation in tackles for losses and sacks,” Roof said Tuesday. “I think our guys, with the level of buy-in, they’re seeing some of the fruits of their labor pay off, as far as creating negative-yardage plays, because. That’s such a big deal in football now.”

Prepping for K-State’s Vaughn

In Kansas State’s Week 4 visit to Norman (7 p.m., Fox-23), OU will face the most talented individual threat it’s seen so far this fall in Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn.

“You're talking about one of the nation's best running backs in Deuce Vaughn,” Roof said of the preseason All-American. “In the run game, he's got great hips and feet and vision. He's got a lot of patience too. He'll stay back there, wait for somebody to get nosey and jump out of their gap and then here he goes.

“At the same time, he's a weapon in the throwing game as well too. They get very creative in how they get him the ball.”

Vaughn established himself as one of the top rushers in the nation last fall when he totaled 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. In 2022, he’s the primary force within a Kansas State offense that’s struggled out of the gate, most recently in Week 3 when the Wildcats went scoreless after halftime in Saturday’s 17-10 defeat to Tulane.

The Sooners have limited Vaughn on the ground in two previous meetings, limiting the junior rusher to 3.7 yards per carry, but struggled to contain him in the passing game. Vaughan caught four passes for 129 yards against OU as a freshman in 2020 and followed with 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown last fall.

“We have a lot of respect for him,” Roof said. “He's one of the best backs in the nation, and we know it's a great challenge for our guys.”

Morris’ return

Sidelined for the first two of games of the season by an “off-field issue”, offensive tackle Wanya Morris spent the early weeks of his senior season working with the scout team. On Saturday in Lincoln, Morris made his season debut and delivered in his return to the Sooners’ offensive line.

“He’s a guy that’s gone through some stuff. He’s lived it. He’s got some great experience,” Lebby said of Morris’ approach to the past few weeks. “And so I think being an older guy, being a more mature guy, that gave him the ability to help us down there on the other and give the defense a great look while he was getting ready to get to Lincoln and get on the field. So he handled it in a very mature way. Really the way we expected and then played hard Saturday afternoon."

With TCU transfer Tyler Guyton getting his start of the season against the Huskers, Morris has yet to earn back his starting spot for OU. Regardless of his status in the rotation, Morris adds depth and experience for the Sooners up front.

Lawrence makes an impact

Another returnee in Week 3 was safety Key Lawrence and the junior marked the occasion with six tackles, an interception and forced fumble after missing out on OU’s Sept. 10 win over Kent State.

“I was pleased with how Key played,” Roof said. “He made some big plays for us and played well. That's a really competitive situation. When you have competition positions, that helps everybody. That's a win-win. Moving forward, we're going to continue to evaluate that as we go and make each other better.”

Lawrence snapped a 24-game appearance streak with his absence related to a hamstring injury in Week 2 before stepping back into the secondary at Nebraska.

Kickoff time for TCU TBD

The Big 12 announced Monday that broadcasters ESPN and Fox will use a six-day window for OU’s Week 5 visit to TCU. The kick off time for the Oct. 1 meeting between the Sooners and Horned Frogs will be announced Sunday.

Oklahoma State’s visit to Baylor and West Virginia at Texas also received six-day windows for the second week of conference play.

