OU notebook: Moving the chains becoming problematic for Sooners offense

Third-down issues

Oklahoma struggled on third down for the second consecutive contest in Saturday’s 28-13 win against Oklahoma State.

OU was just 1-of-14 on the do-or-die down. When combined with a loss at West Virginia on the previous week, the Sooners are just 2-of-25 (8%) when trying to move the chains.

“Obviously we gotta take a good look at what we’re doing, what we’re asking of our guys and we’ve gotta be more successful on earlier downs,” OU coach Brent Venables said after Saturday's win. “The ability to be successful on third downs, a big part of that is being more efficient on earlier downs and getting into a good rhythm. A couple different drives when you have drops or mistargeting, I thought they did a good job.

“We’ve gotta do a better job of getting guys open, creating leverage, creating space, working on timing. Oklahoma State did some great things. They’re number one in the conference on third down.

“My biggest focus is being more efficient earlier. That gives you a better opportunity to convert on third down. We gotta look at what we’re doing and why is it the last couple weeks we have not been who we need to be there.”

Running clock

After taking a 28-0 lead with 1:09 remaining in the first quarter, the Sooners didn’t score any more points.

OU had a dozen more possessions and never held the ball longer than one minute, 27 seconds.

Venables wasn’t happy with the clock management.

“We gotta be better there. Make no mistake. Played 102 plays on defense and they got a couple drives there, but we were dominating them. To continue to put that defense in that position is not what you wanna do,” Venables said. “Your point is well taken. Running the clock to give them a little more time to recover and adjust. It’s important that we do a better job of that.”

In the fourth quarter, there were even instances when the play clock wasn’t taken down before a snap, which conserved time for the Cowboys when they were trying to mount a comeback.

“There was some frustration with executing and some things coming off the sideline that have to be better. That’s on us. We just put ourselves in some really bad situations, not being able to execute cleanly and that showed up,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said.

“I was probably a little too conservative at times late in the third and in the fourth quarter running the football the way we did. We had opportunities to open it up and didn’t. It’s all about getting ourselves into rhythm and being able to manage the entire thing,” he added.

Big pick

Oklahoma showed different coverages during their Bedlam win, including dropping defensive ends into coverage.

Midway through the first quarter, Jonah Laulu caught a deflected pass from Woodi Washington and returned it to the Oklahoma State 4-yard line to set up the Sooners’ third touchdown.

“I was wanting him to get into the end zone, no question,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said with a smile. “He was just telling me about how he switched a ball from one arm to another and I was like ‘what kind of drills are you guys doing at the defensive end position … that was a big play for us.”

It was the first career interception for the Hawaii transfer. He said he’d never dropped into coverage before. He snagged the ball after teammate Woodi Washington deflected Spencer Sanders’ pass.

“I turned and sprinted to get the ball. I just saw the ball in my hands, and I was like, ‘no way,’” Laulu said. “I tried to turn and run. I was trying to move, but my legs weren’t cooperating. I tried to get what I could for the offense, but we still scored. It was just crazy. It didn’t feel real at all.”

OU had four interceptions against Sanders, including picks from Billy Bowman, C.J. Coldon and a game-ending takeaway from DaShaun White.

Strong play

Oklahoma only allowed one touchdown drive in 19 possessions on Saturday.

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu had a team-high 10 tackles and was asked about the team’s play.

“I chalk that up to the preparation. At practice, we're straining every single day. I'd be amazed to hear the amount of reps we get at practice because we're just going and going and going,” Ugwoegbu said. “They do a great job of creating a game-like atmosphere at practice. I have to chalk that p to how we prepared throughout the week. We prepared, and it was called upon us to be out there 102 plays, and we answered it.”

Added Jordan Kelley, who had two sacks: “Just great coaching and a great game plan. Guys were just fighting for each other, fighting for the seniors and going all out. That's what I think pushed us over the edge.”