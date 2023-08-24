Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Marcus Major planned on hopping in the cold tub as soon as he left Tuesday’s practice at the Everest Training Center.

“Stay in the training room,” sounds like a mantra for the redshirt senior running back, who said he’s been frequenting Oklahoma’s new player recovery facilities this preseason.

“I just want to complete the season out with no problems,” Major said. “Just being here for my team, I just want to help throughout those 12 weeks.”

Remaining healthy and available is Major’s main focus entering his fifth season at OU. In total, he’s played just 28 of 51 possible games in his Sooners career due to injuries and academic issues.

Despite that, he has stuck around and is now the veteran leader of Oklahoma’s running backs.

“I feel like I'm taking a bigger role,” Major said. “Me being an older guy, I feel like I've got more responsibilities. Not just only trying to carry the load, but trying to bring the guys with me.”

Coach DeMarco Murray’s position group includes sophomore Jovantae Barnes and redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk, who both rushed for over 100 yards against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“Great competition, man,” Major said of Barnes and Sawchuk. “They've progressed so much since they've been here. And it's only made me better. It's making each other better. Iron sharpens iron. I appreciate them for being here, making me go every day and making me be my best every day."

Though few and far between, there have been flashes of brilliance from Major. He ripped off 110 yards and a career-long 46-yard touchdown run in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. He also scored twice in OU’s 2022 season opener against UTEP.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby seems optimistic about Major’s chances of finally playing to his potential for a full season in 2023.

“He’s a guy that’s had 14 good practices and a guy who’s had really good toughness in the room,” Lebby said. “He’s had really good leadership. So again, we’re looking for big things out of Marcus. Continue to keep him healthy and get him on the field every Saturday.”

Big Byrd pounces on pancakes

Offensive guard Savion Byrd showed promise in the Cheez-It Bowl, but to solidify a starting spot for 2023, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh expected him to put on and keep up weight.

Byrd’s solution? Pounding Oreo pancakes at Carol’s Kitchen in Norman and downing nacho fries and tacos at a truck on Lindsey Street.

“Not going to lie, I’ve been in hog heaven,” Byrd said.

The plan has worked, too. At the beginning of summer conditioning, he weighed between 265 and 270 pounds. He weighed in at 305 pounds before Tuesday’s practice.

“Eat anything I can put my hands on," Byrd said. "I’ve been feeling bad because I feel like I’ve low-key been getting an eating disorder. I feel like I’m really one of the linemen now.”

All signs point to Byrd taking a massive step forward this fall. Head coach Brent Venables and strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt have continued to believe he’ll break through.

“Never gave up on me, never judged my character, never looked down upon me or anything like that,” Byrd said.

“They saw me where I was at in life and they came to me. They didn't make me go to them. They came to me. That's all the motivation I'll ever need.”

How Jackson Arnold can excel as a backup

Jackson Arnold is in a unique position as the backup to starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel but touted as the future face of OU football. Lebby offered insight on how the former five-star recruit can maximize his waiting time.

“As lame as it may sound, it is literally about getting every single rep,” Lebby said. “Whether it’s mental or physical, every single day in practice, getting every single rep regardless of who I’m coaching in the film room. And it is truly that simple.

“It’s monotonous. But again, he’s a guy that understands that and it’s natural for him to want to get better and to be very dialed into the detail. And he’s gotta continue that, but he will.”

Repetition will have Arnold ready when he finally gets his chance, Lebby said. That could happen in spurts this season, even as the backup.

Center Andrew Raym compared Arnold to Caleb Williams, who saw red zone opportunities early in 2021 before taking over as the Sooners’ starter.

“He’s just an athlete,” Raym said. “He reminds me a little of Caleb, the way he runs, the way he can throw outside the pocket. Once he gets settled down and understands the offense, he’s going to be a really good player.”

