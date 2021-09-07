OU notebook: Lincoln Riley still upset about non-call for targeting against Eric Gray

During Oklahoma’s first touchdown, Eric Gray took a huge hit to the side of his head by a Tulane defender.
Lincoln Riley immediately expressed his displeasure and asked officials how the play didn’t draw a penalty flag for targeting.
“It looked like a targeting to me that they just missed, but we'll see what the official response is from the league,” Riley said during his Tuesday news conference.
With only two scholarship running backs — Gray and Kennedy Brooks — is Riley concerned about the hits that the pair absorbs? Could a play like that make depth much worse?
“Those guys, they both got a solid workload. I think carries and snaps were about what we expected. I thought they played off each other. I think both guys stayed fresh throughout the game. I think it was a good start into what that can look like,” Riley said.
Brooks rushed 14 times for 87 yards with a touchdown. Gray had nine carries for 27 yards.
Impressive debut: Mario Williams finished with a team-high six catches for 37 yards, with his longest reception going 16 yards.
The talented freshman entered the 2021 season with high expectations.
What were Riley’s thoughts about the wide receiver’s performance?
“He did some good things. He’s an explosive guy. He can separate at the line of scrimmage; he can run with the ball, although I didn’t think he ran as good as what we’re gonna see as time moves on with the ball. He can be much better with the ball in his hands,” Riley said. “But he’s going and learning, and the thing you’re excited to see for a guy like that is, first time out there even though it wasn’t quite the stage we’re used to, it’ll be a little different Saturday night and the rest of the way through, but it was good to see a guy that the moment’s not too big for him.”
Talking the Catamounts: Oklahoma will face Western Carolina on Saturday. It is the fourth consecutive season that the Sooners will take on an FCS opponent.
The average amount of victory for OU has been 51 points.
Riley said there are a lot of positives to playing FCS schools. He said those players get a chance to play at OU as well as benefit financially for the game.
“For us, I don’t really judge it by itself; I think it’s part of looking at your whole schedule and does it fit? And I think this year with the current playoff climate, the way the playoff is set, the way the conference is, the rest of the non-conference schedule we have, we thought it made sense. I think it does make sense here,” Riley said.