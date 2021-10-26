OU notebook: Lincoln Riley says 'sky is not falling' despite sluggish performance at KU

'Sky is not falling'
Lincoln Riley has been at Oklahoma since 2015.
He understands the passion of the OU fan base and knows when the temperature is getting a little heated surrounding his program.
During his Tuesday news conference, he went through a script that probably could be recited by fans from memory — he’s “excited about what this thing could be” and his team is “closer than you guys think.”
“So I know this. I've been around here long enough ... you keep winning, then things tend to kind of work themselves out ... We've done it eight times. We have the longest winning streak in the country. Sky is not falling. Don't write us off just yet,” Riley said.
OU will host Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bittersweet news from Lubbock
Riley was disappointed to hear about the dismissal of Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, who was fired on Monday during his third season guiding the Red Raiders.
Riley said Wells, a Sallisaw native, is a good friend and “one of the great guys in coaching.”
“He’s a heckuva ball coach and he’s going to get his chance to continue leading good programs in the future,” Riley said.
Riley is very familiar with interim coach Sonny Cumbie, who was a Tech quarterback when Riley was a student assistant.
“I can remember getting my first opportunity to call plays under less-than-ideal circumstances many years ago,” Riley said about taking over as offensive coordinator in Tech’s 2010 Alamo Bowl game. “Ironically, Sonny was part of our staff when that happened. I know he’ll do a great job leading that program through a tough situation. I’m excited for Sonny, personally, and his opportunity.”
Staying within offense
Caleb Williams’ highlight plays are almost always featured on ESPN.
What is not often mentioned are the true freshman's mistakes.
A good example is when the quarterback threw an interception in the first half of the Kansas win. Williams tried to force a ball to Jadon Haselwood instead of taking a safe throw to Kennedy Brooks, who had 15 yards of cushion in the flat.
Is Williams seeing his checkdowns OK?
“Sometimes he has. Sometimes he hasn’t. The interception the other day was a prime example of that. I’ve got to do a better with that in that room,” Riley said.
Just one play earlier, Williams barely missed Trevon West on a long pass. It seemed like he was trying to make up for the play with another long shot.
“We can’t let the emotions of game or wanting to make a big play for the team supersedes going through your reads and getting the ball where it needs to go. It’s something he and I can do a better job with. It hasn’t been awful, but needs to be better,” Riley said.
Vanishing Stogner
Austin Stogner only has nine catches through eight games this season, which is just two more than he had in his freshman season.
The junior H-back is sharing the position with Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.
“Stog has done a good job. He got a chance to play quite a bit early for us. We’ve gotten in so many of these games where it’s been low possession that it has affected opportunities for everybody — him included,” Riley said. “He’s in a very competitive room. That’s three guys that have been very competitive for us. Three guys that have established themselves as trustworthy guys and we feel like can go to them and they’ll make the play. The last few weeks the ball has found the other guys more.
“Stog is really good weapon, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he really breaks out here.”
Redmond back soon?
Jalen Redmond hasn’t played since injuring his knee against Nebraska in OU’s third game.
The defensive lineman took part in pregame warmups at Kansas but was available only if an emergency allowed, Riley said.
He had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks during his first three contests.
“He's close to being ready. Last week … not quite there. Had him there kind of in an emergency scenario. But we do anticipate having him available this week,” Riley said.
Riley added that wide receivers Mario Williams and Mike Woods both have a chance to play against Tech on Saturday.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World