OU notebook: Lincoln Riley says 'sky is not falling' despite sluggish performance at KU

“We can’t let the emotions of game or wanting to make a big play for the team supersedes going through your reads and getting the ball where it needs to go. It’s something he and I can do a better job with. It hasn’t been awful, but needs to be better,” Riley said.

Vanishing Stogner

Austin Stogner only has nine catches through eight games this season, which is just two more than he had in his freshman season.

The junior H-back is sharing the position with Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.

“Stog has done a good job. He got a chance to play quite a bit early for us. We’ve gotten in so many of these games where it’s been low possession that it has affected opportunities for everybody — him included,” Riley said. “He’s in a very competitive room. That’s three guys that have been very competitive for us. Three guys that have established themselves as trustworthy guys and we feel like can go to them and they’ll make the play. The last few weeks the ball has found the other guys more.

“Stog is really good weapon, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he really breaks out here.”

Redmond back soon?