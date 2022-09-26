OU notebook: Lebby says PA announcer issue and pre-snap penalties 'will get cleaned up'

NORMAN — Through four weeks of the 2022 college football season, Oklahoma’s Jeff-Lebby led offense is possessing the football for less time and moving faster than all but two FBS programs. And on at least one occasion Saturday night, in the Sooners’ 41-34 loss to Kansas State, the offense was seemingly too quick for even its own public address system inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambled 26 yards and into Wildcats territory on OU’s first possession of the fourth quarter, the Sooners rushed back to the line of scrimmage in the hurry-up offense.

But before OU could resume the series, a promising drive got tripped up by a pre-snap penalty and, perhaps, the familiar “Boomer, Sooner” chant. As left guard McKade Mettauer jumped early and flags flew on the fourth of OU’s five false start penalties in the defeat, the voice of an in-stadium PA announcer was still booming over the speakers inside Memorial Stadium.

Eddie Radosevich of SoonersScoop.com captured the moment:

Welcome to Move On Monday. Before we collectively move on (because I know this is how the internet works and you'll never dwell on anything) I need to ask who the hell thought this is a bright idea? Turn his mic off. pic.twitter.com/xaBipuC2Ap — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 26, 2022

Following the game, Lebby acknowledged the issue and its collision with the Sooners’ strategy of quick snaps after a first down; “we’ll talk about that internally,” the first-year offensive coordinator said.

On Monday, Lebby indicated it won’t be a problem in the future.

“It’s just everybody getting used to how we’re playing,” he said. “I think that part will get cleaned up.

“I think it's just everybody kind of figuring out how we're playing and what we're doing and everybody getting used to it. And again, I do not foresee that being an issue moving forward. I really don't.”

The No. 18-ranked Sooners won’t be back on their home turf to find out for a few weeks, not until Kansas visits on Oct. 15. But as their focus shifts to a Week 5 visit to TCU with the Oct. 8 meeting with Texas on the horizon, Lebby and Co. plan to place an emphasis on cutting out pre-snap infractions.

More than a voice carrying over a microphone, it was OU’s pre-snap penalties — five false starts and a delay penalty — that snakebit the Sooners in their first loss of the season.

“We talk about playing smart, clean football every single day of the week,” Lebby said. “And we've got to do that. We've got to do a better job coaching it. And again, we've been pretty clean. And then for whatever reason on Saturday evening we weren't. So we've got to get it right.”

Slow starts and third-down woes

Present in the 550 yards of total offense and 34 points OU produced in Week 4 were a pair of themes that have endured across the early week of the Sooners’ season: quiet starts and struggles to convert on third down.

OU ran eight plays for 18 yards on its opening two drives and fell into an early 14-0 hole against Kansas State. That start followed a similar early pattern from the Sooners’ wins over Kent State and Nebraska in Weeks 2 and 3. In each of those games, on its initial offense series, OU has picked up a quick first down and then promptly punted.

Consistent throughout Saturday’s performance were the Sooners’ struggles on third down as OU finished 4-of-13 on conversion attempts. That showing fell in line with the Sooners’ third-down woes present against UTEP (3-of-8) and Kent State (3-of-12) earlier this month, and compared with the Wildcats’ mark of 8-of-17 on third down, proved a difference maker in Week 4.

Two of the most troubling trends in OU’s early season offense showed up again against Kansas State. In search of solutions, Lebby sees the issues as somewhat intertwined.

“I think there's just got to be a heightened sense of urgency with everybody involved starting with me about starting faster,” Lebby said. “You know we've got to do a better job there. You find yourself in a third-and-6 or a third-and-7 situation first drive and don't convert. Third-and-6 on the second drive, don't convert.

“So we've got to start faster — that's the reality of it — and get going and play complimentary football,” he continued. “And that'll be a stress for sure this week.”

Roof, defense ready to move on

For the first time in 2022, OU’s defense appeared overmatched at times against quarterback Adrian Martinez and the attack the Wildcats brought to Norman.

Martinez torched the Sooners for 382 total yards and five scores. OU struggled mightily to get the visitors off the field. And the Sooners' front seven that was so vicious in the season’s first three weeks suddenly turned toothless in the Big 12 opener.

Following the first setback of the Brent Venables era, defensive coordinator Ted Roof was ready to look forward on Monday.

“I don’t doubt our players’ commitment or want-to or whatever,” Roof said. “That’s happened. It’s unfortunate. And it’s very disappointing. But at the same time, if we dwell on that and walk around — that doesn’t help us get it fixed.

“We’ve certainly identified it, corrected it and now we’ve got to drill it and move forward with it, and thank goodness we get another opportunity to do that. It grinds at you, but we’ve got to use that to motivate us.”

In front of the Sooners this week is a TCU offense averaging 510 yards of offense (8.1 yards per play) and 46.3 points across three wins so far this fall.

OU-Texas kick off time

As has become custom, the 118th edition of the Red River Rivalry will have a morning kick off in Dallas on Oct. 8.

The latest battle between No. 18 Oklahoma and Texas is officially set for an 11 a.m. start on ABC inside the Cotton Bowl in Week 6 following the Big 12's latest scheduling update Monday morning. The early slot for Red River marks the fifth straight time the Sooners and Longhorns have kicked off at 11 a.m., dating back to the 2018 season.

Texas holds a 62-50-5 advantage in all-time series, though OU (3-1) has claimed each of the last four meetings between the teams.

Ahead of Red River, the Longhorns (2-2) host West Virginia Saturday on the heels of a 37-34 loss at Texas Tech in Week 4.