OU notebook: Kennedy Brooks crosses 3,000 mark for career

Turk had three punts that traveled at least 60 yards. He averaged 54.8 yards per kick on six punts.

“I thought our punt team was phenomenal. Michael Turk was elite and we did a pretty nice job of covering. That’s lot of air under some of those punts, especially the Treyvon West tackle there on the last punt,” Riley said.

Winfrey's violent hit

Perrion Winfrey had one of the hardest hits by an Oklahoma player in recent memory.

Late in the first quarter, the defensive tackle was pursuing Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and hit him solid on the helmet with his shoulder pads. Despite ISU coach Matt Campbell’s protest, targeting was not approved.

“Those are some of the momentum plays that just get you going. Crowd was going crazy at that point. It was a big-time play and it was just pursuit to the football and an elite, physical finish,” Riley said.

Added Nik Bonitto: Just seeing it live, that was probably one of the most disgusting I've ever seen in my life. It was crazy that they let them stay back in after the play for both (Purdy and Winfrey). I didn't think Purdy was going to get back up after that either. That was a great play by Perrion, just straining and just finishing violent. That was a great play by him."