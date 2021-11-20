OU notebook: Kennedy Brooks crosses 3,000 mark for career

New milestone for Brooks
Kennedy Brooks became the 11th Oklahoma football player with 3,000 career yards during Saturday’s 28-21 win over Iowa State.
He finished with 115 yards and now has 3,039 career rushing yards. He is just 28 yards away from becoming only the fourth OU player to have three 1,000-yard season. He would join De’Mond Parker (1996-98), Adrian Peterson (2004-06) and Samaje Perine (2014-16).
“It’s a great accomplishment being part of those top players that have come through OU at running back. To do that, it’s pretty amazing,” Brooks said. “But I give all the credit to the offensive line that I have and the coaches for giving me an opportunity. I don’t really go into a game plan thinking about that. I just try to go out there and have fun and play with my team, man. That’s what I wanted to do today."
Upon further review
Iowa State’s first touchdown came following a third-down pass play that resulted in a lengthy review.
Brock Purdy connected with Joe Scates for a 25-yard throw to the OU 1-yard line. Cornerback D.J. Graham appeared to force an incompletion or fumble as the ball rolled out of the end zone.
It was initially called an incomplete pass, but after reviewing the play the officials ruled that Graham was out of bounds when he forced a fumble.
From head official Brandon Cruse to the stadium: “There were multiple aspects of the play to review. It is a catch. Then the receiver fumbled the ball by it being ripped out of his control. The loose ball touched the Oklahoma player who was out of bounds, and the ball at that point was at the half-yard line. By rule the ball is returned to the spot of the fumble. It's first and goal for Iowa State.”
Said OU coach Lincoln Riley: “The first think Brandon said when he came over to me, 'Coach, you're not going to believe this. I've never seen anything like it.' When he explained it to me, I mean I understood the call.”
Breece Hall scored on a 1-yard play on the next snap for give Iowa State a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
Special team issues
Oklahoma had a rough time on special teams against the Cyclones.
Gabe Brkic missed a 25-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Eric Gray dropped a punt but hopped on it to recover the ball. Mario Williams was fortunate when he lost the ball while returning a kickoff but it rolled out of bounds.
Trevon Hall may have had the best under-the-radar play when he tackled Iowa State returner Jaylin Noel for a one-yard loss on a one-on-one play after Michael Turk’s 61-yard punt. It forced ISU to start its final drive at the OU 24.
Turk had three punts that traveled at least 60 yards. He averaged 54.8 yards per kick on six punts.
“I thought our punt team was phenomenal. Michael Turk was elite and we did a pretty nice job of covering. That’s lot of air under some of those punts, especially the Treyvon West tackle there on the last punt,” Riley said.
Winfrey's violent hit
Perrion Winfrey had one of the hardest hits by an Oklahoma player in recent memory.
Late in the first quarter, the defensive tackle was pursuing Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and hit him solid on the helmet with his shoulder pads. Despite ISU coach Matt Campbell’s protest, targeting was not approved.
“Those are some of the momentum plays that just get you going. Crowd was going crazy at that point. It was a big-time play and it was just pursuit to the football and an elite, physical finish,” Riley said.
Added Nik Bonitto: Just seeing it live, that was probably one of the most disgusting I've ever seen in my life. It was crazy that they let them stay back in after the play for both (Purdy and Winfrey). I didn't think Purdy was going to get back up after that either. That was a great play by Perrion, just straining and just finishing violent. That was a great play by him."
Isaiah Thomas perhaps put it best for the defense.
“He looked like a dog off a leash right there — just free hunting,” Thomas said.
Bugged with flu
Riley said nearly two dozen players missed various days of practice last week after a flu bug hit the team.
“We had a couple days of COVID in fall camp where we might've had a few more guys out, but not many. We were 20-plus a couple of those days as far as players that were out so we had to shift and kind of make do a little bit. Again, give the kids a lot of credit because it was a disjointed week,” Riley said.
The practice schedule was altered during the week, the OU coach said, with a “pretty significant position group” out for an entire practice.
“We said the whole week, 'Ain't nobody going to feel sorry for us.' We just gutted it out and I think the kids, we explained the plan to them, why we were doing what we were doing, and they just didn't blink,” Riley said.
Time for awards
Oklahoma’s seniors were recognized before Saturday’s game.
Numerous honors were given to players including the Don Key Award, which goes to the players who best exemplify the qualities of Key on the field and in the classroom.
Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall and Bryan Mead were honored on Saturday.
Bidding Kolar adieu
Alex Grinch can finally say farewell to Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar.
The Norman North graduate finished with a career-high 12 catches for 152 yards, including seven grabs for 79 yards on the Cyclones’ final last-gasp drive.
“Got a lot of respect for him, and all he's done is making life a living hell for us the entire time I've been here,” Grinch said.
