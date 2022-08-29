OU notebook: Jeff Lebby says Sooners' offensive line has 'created a ton of consistency'

NORMAN — The starting alignment along Oklahoma’s offensive line came as expected when the Sooners dropped their Week 1 depth chart Monday.

Junior Anton Harrison at left tackle. Cal transfer McKade Mettauer next to him at left guard. At center, there’s junior Andrew Raym. And on the right, a pair of seniors in guard Chris Murray and tackle Wanya Morris.

It’s a group, according to first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, that’s already humming as OU inches toward Saturday’s visit from UTEP.

“They’re playing fast and understanding how they have to communicate and the urgency that we’ve got to do it with to be able to play the way that we want to play,” said of his offensive linemen Monday. “I think the biggest thing with those five guys who are going to get the nod on Saturday is they’ve created a ton of consistency.

“We know what we’re going to get before we get it.”

Anchoring the Sooners’ unit up front to open the 2022 campaign are two of the most productive remaining prospects from OU’s 2020 recruiting class in Raym and Harrison. And starting alongside the pair are three linemen whose college careers began elsewhere, with Mettauer joining Murray (UCLA) and Morris (Tennessee) among the one-time transfers now charged with protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Between all five, there’s 60 career starts.

The Sooners possess depth they feel confident in, too. Last month, coach Brent Venables spoke about nine OU offensive linemen he feels “can play winning football”, a notion reflected in the Week 1 depth chart.

After following a strong spring with an impressive summer, redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton finds himself backing up Harrison at left tackle. On the right side of the line, freshmen Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton each landed spots in the two-deep, backing up at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

“There are guys sitting as backups who will play as well and have done a really good job,” Lebby said. “That group has done a great job. We’re at a really good place as a unit right now because of them. It’s going to start up front like always.”

Running back depth

Lebby on Monday again made clear what he expects for OU’s running backs and senior Eric Gray this fall: “Eric is going to be the one that’s going to lead that group,” he said.

But behind the former Tennessee transfer the Sooners hold intriguing depth at running back and perhaps most compelling is redshirt junior Marcus Major, listed as the Sooners’ No. 2 as he enters a critical season in his OU career.

Sidelined by injury and eligibility issues for parts of his first three seasons at OU, Major carries with him only 60 carries and 298 rushing yards for his career. Yet ahead of his fourth year in Norman, positive words for Major from the Sooners’ coaching staff in the spring have continued through the summer.

On Monday, Lebby heaped the latest bit of praise on the rusher from Oklahoma City.

“Marcus, man, he’s had the best eight weeks that he’s had since he’s been here,” Lebby said. “He’s been accountable. He’s been dependable. He’s practiced hard. He’s practiced tough. We’re excited about where he’s at.”

Rounding out the Sooners’ running backs after Major on the Sooners’ depth chart: junior college transfer Tawee Walker OR freshman Jovantae Barnes, ahead of freshman Gavin Sawchuk and UCF transfer Bentavious Thompson.

“Tawee, you saw him in the spring game, he’s done a great job of taking every opportunity that he’s had and made the most of it,” Lebby said. “With Jovantae being here in the spring, there’s been great growth there. We feel good about him as well.”

Davis gets nod at cornerback

Senior Jaden Davis will start opposite Woodi Washington at cornerback in Saturday's season opener. The fourth-year defensive back made six starts and appeared in all 13 games last fall, when he tallied 25 tackles as a junior.

"He’s had a good camp," defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "He’s been very solid, very productive. Physical tackler. Has shown some leadership. Been very proud of him and his camp."

Junior D.J. Graham opens the season as Washington's backup on the depth chart.

OU announces Week 1 captains

When the Sooners step on the field to face UTEP on Saturday, they'll be captained by five veterans: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, linebackers DaShuan White and David Ugwoegbu and safety Justin Broiles.

Venables said earlier this month that he planned to leave captain selection up to a team vote.

“I believe in promoting older guys who have been here," Venables said. "They’ve paid a price. It means a little more something to them. Being a senior should be a big deal. Needs to be a big deal. We’re going to honor that and recognize that.”