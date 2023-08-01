Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — With the likes of Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Brayden Willis and Anton Harrison all off in the NFL, Dillon Gabriel’s voice may have to carry extra weight as a veteran leader on Oklahoma’s offense in 2023.

“He’s gotta have a big voice and he’s gotta be able to use that voice when it’s needed,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Tuesday.

But while OU gets set to open fall camp this week without a handful of the central figures from its 32.8 point per game offense of a year ago, Lebby feels he’s got plenty of leaders beyond his fifth-year quarterback, too.

“I do think at each position, when you look at Dillon to (Austin Stogner) to Drake (Stoops) to McKade (Mettauer) and (Andrew) Raym coming back obviously — Walter (Rouse) (has) played a lot of ball — I think there’s some guys in the room, inside the unit, that have some great experiences and are tough guys.

“(We have) hard-nosed guys and blue-collar guys. And that’s what we need. Those guys have created a voice since we’ve walked in the door. It’s louder than ever right now. We will go as our leaders go and our guys understand that and they’ll have a big part in what’s going on in this fall camp.”

OU opens fall camp with a closed practice on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Julie Venables

OU coach Brent Venables confirmed Tuesday that his wife, Julie, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this summer and underwent surgery last week.

“It’s one of those where there’s no blueprint for you handle that,” Venables said. “Our real sanctuary and our true shelter is our faith and the power of prayer. We’ve gotten so much support. I appreciate everybody here that has reached out. It’s been nothing short of amazing.”

Venables said his wife’s cancer diagnosis returned him to the winter of 2005 when his mother, Nancy, was diagnosed with lung cancer. She died later that year.

Following last week’s surgery, Venables said the family hopes Julie will avoid further treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy.

“We think it’s not in the lymph nodes so that’s a great thing in the cancer world,” he said. ‘So right now it was contained and now we’re trying to help strengthen her and get her back on her feet. She’s tough. She’s a honey badger.”

Another QB commit in 2024

While a collection of current Sooners met with local media Tuesday afternoon, OU picked up a second quarterback commit in the class of 2024 from three-star passer Brendan Zurbrugg.

Zurbrugg, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback from Alliance, Ohio, was previously committed to Northwestern before flipping his verbal pledge to the Sooners. He joins four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins (McKinney, Texas) as the second passer in OU’s 2024 class.

O-line projection

Much could change between now and OU’s Sept. 2 season opener, but Lebby offered up a window into the Sooners’ early thinking up front.

As things stand, OU expects to line up with Stanford transfer Walter Rouse at left tackle, redshirt Tyler Guyton at right tackle, senior Andrew Raym at center, redshirt senior McKade Mettauer at right guard with an opening competition for the starting left guard spot.

Redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd and Miami (Ohio) transfer stand among the likely front runners at the position.

“We’ve got to have a great camp and we’ve got to stack days one on top of the other,” Lebby said. “I’ve got a feeling we’re really going to like where we are upfront in Week 1.”

Injury report

With the Sooners set to kick off fall camp Thursday, Venables laid out a list of players OU expects to be without in preseason and into the early weeks of non conference play.

Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (blood clots) is going through conditioning and weight lifting workouts but is currently under a no-contact directive from doctors. Venables expects Lacey to return in “the latter part of September.”

Sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Sexton (ACL) is expected to receive a full clearance in mid-September after suffering a knee injury in the Cheeze-It Bowl last December.

Texas transfer Brenen Thompson (tonsils) is expected to be sidelined for the early days of fall camp.

Others expected to be sidelined for parts or all of fall camp: Kaden Helms, Jason Llewellyn, Emeka Megwa, J.J. Hester, Robert Spears-Jennings, Phil Paea and Erik McCarty.

