OKLAHOMA CITY — Jayda Coleman did it again.

In a moment reminiscent of her acrobatic catch in the 2022 Women’s College World Series championship series, Oklahoma’s junior center fielder delivered another athletic home run robbery in the Sooners’ 3-1 win over Florida State that sealed the program's sixth national title since 2016 Thursday night.

Game 2 of the championship series sat level 0-0 in the bottom of the third inning when FSU’s Kalei Harding launched the first pitch she saw from Alex Storako to straightway center field. Ranging back, Coleman tracked the flight of the ball, timed her jump at the wall and made a soaring, two-handed catch, preventing the three-run blast and preserving a scoreless tie.

Coleman’s highlight-reel moment marked her second standout defensive play in as many days and brought the mind back to a similar catch she pulled off the last time OU claimed a national title.

In Game 1 Wednesday night, Coleman turned Harding’s would-be double into an out at second base with a strike from center field that beat Harding to the bag by several steps.

“One of the biggest plays I felt of the game was Jayda Coleman getting that ball in from centerfield to throw them out at second,” OU coach Patty Gasso said late Wednesday. “That was huge. We just needed momentum.”

And Thursday night’s web gem arrived exactly 364 days after Coleman executed an eye-catching home run robbery in Game 2 of the 2022 championship series on June 9, 2022, pulling back a would-be two-run shot off the bat of Texas’ Courtney Day as the Sooners rolled their sixth national title.

While the Sooners maintained their supremacy over college softball Thursday, Coleman only further bolstered her place among the top defenders across the sport.

Storako goes out big

Whether it was a stated goal or a subtle ambition, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium and a trip to the Women’s College World Series was always going to be the destination for Alex Storako from the moment she committed to Oklahoma last June.

“Every game was taken one game at a time but we knew this is exactly where we were headed,” Rob Storako, the veteran right-hander’s father, told the Tulsa World this week.

In the final game of her college career Thursday night, Storako (18-0) made her first WCWS start and picked up the win in the decisive contest in the best-of-three national title series.

Fanning a pair and limiting the Seminoles to three hits, Mack Leonard’s fourth-inning solo shot marked the sole blemish on Storako’s line over four innings of one-run ball, setting the stage for sophomore Jordy Bahl to slam the door shut on Florida State over three scoreless frames.

For Storako, who came to Norman in 2023 after four seasons at Michigan, this 2023 season at OU and a night like Thursday when she toed the rubber in Oklahoma City were years in the making.

“It’s a dream for not only her but for all of us in the family,” her father said. “It’s been great. From watching her grow up pitching-wise and everything else like that. It’s been very emotional.”

Senior send off

Joining Storako in closing out their college careers with a national title were fellow OU seniors Haley Lee, Grace Green and captain shortstop Grace Lyons.

Lyons went 2-for-3 and blasted the go-ahead home run in the penultimate plate appearance of her college career in the top of the fifth inning. Lee, the transfer power-hitter from Texas A&M, picked up her first hit in 14 WCWS plate appearances on an infield single in the sixth.

All four players are out of NCAA eligibility with the close of the 2023 season.

High-scoring Sooners

With RBI from Cydney Sanders, Lyons and Alynah Torres in Thursday’s clincher, OU left its team run total at 501 for 2023.

The Sooners’ tally this spring ranks third all-time in program history, trailing only OU’s national title winning offenses in 2021 and 2022.

1 - 638 (2021)

2 - 579 (2022)

3 - 500 (2023)

4 - 487 (2015)

5 - 476 (2013)

Eclipsing the 500-run mark in game No. 63, OU is the first program in Division I softball history to notch three consecutive 500-run seasons.

Bahl earns top honors

Bahl was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 WCWS at the conclusion of Thursday’s game.

The second-year right-hander went 4-0 and earned the save in Game 2 across five appearances in her second WCWS. Bahl’s 24.2 scoreless innings represent the third longest such streak in WCWS history.

Four Sooners were named to the 2023 WCWS all-tournament team: catcher Kinzie Hansen, second baseman Tiare Jennings and outfielders Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman.

