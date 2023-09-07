Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Freshman slot receiver Jaquaize Pettaway took advantage of increased opportunity in Oklahoma’s season opener after starter Drake Stoops went down with a shoulder injury.

Pettaway collected a team-high nine receptions and showcased great rapport with backup quarterback Jackson Arnold. While the former four-star recruit didn’t enroll early, he has acclimated quickly since arriving in Norman.

“I studied the playbook really well, put (in) countless hours, even at night, staying up and studying the playbook,” Pettaway said. “It came down to how bad I (wanted) it. I feel like it’s paying off.”

Pettaway said being doubted as a child and watching his single mother provide for him fueled the work ethic that has helped him get off to a fast start.

He admitted he had some nerves in his first college game, but he adjusted quickly. While he’s wearing No. 17, formerly belonging to Marvin Mims, there’s no pressure to live up to his predecessor’s billing. Pettaway says he’s writing his own story.

Pettaway’s connection with Arnold began prior to his commitment to Oklahoma and the duo appears well positioned for future stardom with the Sooners.

For now, though, Pettaway is working on his connection with starter Dillon Gabriel to set the stage for immediate success. OU’s redshirt senior quarterback has been impressed.

“Just knew he was super talented,” Gabriel said. “Starting out, was learning a lot on the go, but knew once he learned it he’s very exceptional at what he does. So just happy for him, and (he's) a guy who's very humble and quiet at times, but when he lets loose and plays ball, he's a stud.”

Reggie Pearson packs a punch

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson played 31 snaps against Arkansas State– the most among Sooners defenders – according to Pro Football Focus.

Pearson first showed Sooners fans his physicality last year with his big hit on Gabriel in Lubbock. He added to his resume in his Oklahoma debut.

Pearson’s late hit on J.T. Shrout in the first quarter put the Red Wolves quarterback on his back. On the next play, making up for the 15-yard penalty he incurred, Pearson flew into the backfield and tackled running back Zak Wallace for a loss.

“I've always been that guy that has wanted to set the tone,” Pearson said.” Put fear in people's heart. I'm never afraid of anybody. For real. I don't care who you are. And unfortunately I was already standing out of bounds and I expected (Shrout) to run in front of me, not into me. And I'm not fixing to move. So it's kind of a slippery slope.”

So far, OU’s defense this year looks different than the one Pearson saw last year, he says.

“Fast, complete, a suffocating defense,” Pearson said. “I see we're super physical, we're faster than what a lot of people thought we were and we pretty much knew what every play was, and being in (the) right place at the right time.”

Andrew Raym, o-line refocused

Center Andrew Raym says Oklahoma’s offensive line wants to “dominate people” this season, and so far, the group is off to a good start.

Against Arkansas State, the line didn’t allow a sack and Sooners quarterbacks were only pressured four times, per Pro Football Focus. The Sooners also rushed for 220 yards on the Red Wolves.

From the minute they put pads on in fall camp, the o-line had a change in mindset, Raym said. Where did that come from?

“I think it’s just stemming off of last year and the performances we’ve been having,” Raym said. “This is Oklahoma. There’s a standard around here. We didn’t hold up to it last year. So we realized we’ve got to do things differently this year to hold ourselves to the standard that we’re supposed to hold ourselves to.”

Parade of Champions

Prior to Saturday’s game against SMU, OU will hold an inaugural “Parade of Champions” to celebrate its sports titles of the past academic year. A media release likened the event to a Super Bowl Parade.

The Sooners will celebrate the 2023 national champion softball and women’s gymnastics teams, and outdoor heptathlon champion Pippi Lotta Enok. OU women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s golf and track and field will also be recognized for team and individual Big 12 titles.

The parade is free to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. at Baked Bear on Campus Corner, continuing south down Asp Avenue to the Oklahoma Memorial Union.