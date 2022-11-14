OU notebook: If the Sooners get win No. 6, what bowl games do national prognosticators have OU headed to?

NORMAN — Championship November this is not for Oklahoma in 2022.

Instead, with two regular season games remaining, the Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) find themselves still chasing bowl eligibility. If OU does indeed pick up a win from Saturday’s meeting with Oklahoma State or its Week 13 trip to Texas Tech, where do the nation’s top postseason prognosticators see the Sooners making their 24th consecutive bowl game appearance?

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson both have OU headed to the Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl to face Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big 10) inside Phoenix’s Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura also has the Sooners going to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, facing Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big 10) instead.

The Sooners appeared in a previous iteration of the bowl game under its previous title as the Insight Bowl, topping Iowa on Dec. 30, 2011 at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium.

Elsewhere at ESPN, Mark Schlabach projects OU to a Liberty Bowl meeting with Michigan State (5-5, 3-4 Big 10) on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tenn. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy has the Sooners facing Arizona (4-6, 2-4 PAC 12) in the Liberty Bowl in his latest projections out Monday in what would mark OU’s first-ever trip to the 64-year old bowl game.

At stake entering Bedlam on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) is the Sooners’ 23-year bowl appearance streak, the second-longest in the nation.

But for OU and its coaching staff as Year 1 under Brent Venables winds down, a spot in a bowl game also holds a handful of benefits. Among them, the extra month of practice provided by postseason qualification.

“With a first-year staff, obviously, I think the biggest thing is more time with our guys,” said OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Monday. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind.”

“Those reps are like gold for everybody, but especially the young players,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said.

Roof, who’s been in college coaching since 1987, also knows the energy a bowl win can provide a program; the kind the Sooners could sorely use headed into 2023.

“If you play well at the end of the year and you win at the end of the year, you carry momentum into your offseason program,” Roof said. “You carry momentum into recruiting, into the offseason programs and spring ball.”

Sooners' messages to UVA

Three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed and two other students were wounded after returning to campus from a field trip late Sunday.

University president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning the deaths of three Cavaliers football players: junior wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and junior defender D'Sean Perry. Local authorities arrested the suspect, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., later Monday morning on three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Venables, who spent a decade at Clemson coaching alongside Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliot, released the following statement Monday:

On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. — Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) November 14, 2022

At the podium for their weekly press conferences, Lebby and Roof each began with messages of their own.

"Our regrets, our sympathies for UVA football and their football family with everything that has gone on and transpired up there," Lebby said. "I cannot imagine being in the building today going through what they’re going through."

"I'll start off with expressing condolences for the University of Virginia, their football program and the people associated with that, especially the families of those men that were lost yesterday," Roof said. "Heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to them. It's just a terrible tragedy and certainly an awful, awful thing."

T.D. Roof update

Roof on Monday confirmed that his son, OU linebacker T.D. Roof, does not intend to return for a seventh year in college football in 2023.

Roof, a three-time transfer who joined the Sooners prior to the 2022 season, has not appeared for OU this fall after suffering a season-ending biceps injury in training camp. Based on the timing of the injury and Roof's eligibility, he likely could have pursued a medical redshirt to return next season, but will instead move on from football according to his father.

Bedlam favorites?

OU opened as a 7-point favorite over Oklahoma State on Sunday, per BetOnline.com. As of Monday afternoon, VegasInsider had the Sooners favored by 7.5 points in the 117th playing of the Bedlam series.