OU notebook: How long has it been since Sooners have played on FS1 network? It will happen at Iowa State

Another morning start

Unranked Oklahoma is scheduled to appear on FS1 (Fox Sports 1 Network) for the first time since the 2017 season.

The Sooners will visit Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, the Big 12 announced on Monday. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

No college football game on FS1 has ranked among the top 10 watched this season, according to Sports Media Watch.The network’s highest-ranked game was last week’s Oklahoma State-TCU game, which drew 1.63 million viewers.

The last time that the Sooners were on FS1 was during the 2017 season. OU appeared twice in wins against Tulane (Sept. 16) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 4).

It’s also the fifth time in eight games this season that the Sooners have had a morning kickoff, including the fourth straight contest.

The Oct. 29 game was originally scheduled to be a Thursday night contest but was shifted to Saturday over the summer. Both teams had bye weeks built into this weekend, so each has extra time to prepare for the Big 12 contest.

OU enters with a 4-3 record. The Cyclones are 3-4 which includes a four-game losing streak.

Prepping for bye week

Oklahoma enters its lone bye week of the 2022 football season with momentum following last weekend’s 52-42 win over then-No. 19 Kansas.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said playing well heading into an off week and the final stretch run of the season was important.

“It’s huge. Everybody in that locker room understands we have the opportunity to be really, really good on offense. So for us to be able to go play clean and play the way we played outside of the turnovers and the mishap there at the end of the first half was really good to see,” Lebby said. “Just proud of our guys, happy for our guys that they get to enjoy a great win here at home before this open day.”

OU was able to overcome three turnovers and the failed attempt on third- and fourth-and-goal opportunities from the Kansas 1 as time expired in the first half.

The Sooners poured 701 yards of total offense against the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma isn’t scheduled to have media availability heading into the bye week.

Gabriel earns honor

Dillon Gabriel’s big game against Kansas was rewarded with a Big 12 award on Monday afternoon.

The redshirt junior threw for 403 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas last Saturday. The quarterback returned after missing the Texas game due to a concussion suffered against TCU.

Gabriel had 304 passing yards in the first half, topping that mark for the first time in three seasons. The passing game appeared to open up a run game paced by Eric Gray’s 176 rushing yards.

“The biggest thing is we wanted to take what they gave us. Talked all week about Kansas being great against the run. They play with great energy and toughness, and that’s what you saw from them,” Lebby said after the win. “Statistically, they’d been really good against the run. We liked our matchups, guys made plays. It was good to get it going that way.”

Gabriel won the Big 12 newcomer of the week award for the second time this season. The UCF transfer was also recognized after the season-opening win against UTEP.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World