OU Notebook: Grinch proud after OU defense overcomes bad start

It was difficult for Oklahoma to take its traditional picture with the scoreboard in the background, but the program managed.

“Everybody got to storm the field. I was like, Whoa, this is a miracle. Like, I've never had that happen at OU. It was funny,” Caleb Kelly said. “There were just a bunch of people in your face. It was cool though because my mom got to come on the field. That's her first time being on the field all six seasons, so that was really cool to get a picture and do that.”

Jeremiah Hall raced to get the OU flag and planted it at midfield.

“I’ve been here since 2017 and that was my redshirt year, so I saw guys like Baker (Mayfield) plant the flag. I saw guys like Ogbo Okoronkwo plant the flag. These are really like my heroes. These are all guys that have gone on to lead this team and have gone on to the NFL, so I was just basically like 'It's my turn.'” Hall said. “I went over and picked it up.”

Big recovery: Kelly made one of the key plays, stripping Xavier Worthy of the football on the kickoff after the Sooners had tied the game at 41. OU took its first lead on the next play when Kennedy Brooks had an 18-yard score.