OU Notebook: Grinch proud after OU defense overcomes bad start

Overcoming bad start: Oklahoma discovered the finish was much kinder than the start during Saturday’s 55-48 win over Texas inside the Cotton Bowl.
The Sooners gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play and then had a punt blocked to set up a two-play, two-scoring drive before many of the fans got settled in their seats.
Texas led 14-0 with less than two minutes of game clock expired.
The deficit was 28-7 after the first quarter and 38-20 at halftime.
Things stayed calm during the halftime talk.
“Just the fact that we’re not throwing chairs in the locker room or pointing fingers. I just give the guys a lot of credit, because they’re so many plays that had to take place in our favor in the second half to find a way and give our offense, who obviously did a tremendous job in the end, to give them an opportunity to go win it,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.
“(I’m) very, very proud of our players. They deserve all the credit.”
Texas was held to just 10 points and 27 rushing yards after halftime.
Storm warning: For the first time in recent history, OU fans stormed the field following the emotional victory over their rivals.
It was difficult for Oklahoma to take its traditional picture with the scoreboard in the background, but the program managed.
“Everybody got to storm the field. I was like, Whoa, this is a miracle. Like, I've never had that happen at OU. It was funny,” Caleb Kelly said. “There were just a bunch of people in your face. It was cool though because my mom got to come on the field. That's her first time being on the field all six seasons, so that was really cool to get a picture and do that.”
Jeremiah Hall raced to get the OU flag and planted it at midfield.
“I’ve been here since 2017 and that was my redshirt year, so I saw guys like Baker (Mayfield) plant the flag. I saw guys like Ogbo Okoronkwo plant the flag. These are really like my heroes. These are all guys that have gone on to lead this team and have gone on to the NFL, so I was just basically like 'It's my turn.'” Hall said. “I went over and picked it up.”
Big recovery: Kelly made one of the key plays, stripping Xavier Worthy of the football on the kickoff after the Sooners had tied the game at 41. OU took its first lead on the next play when Kennedy Brooks had an 18-yard score.
“I actually ripped the ball kinda like you would back in junior high. It was weird. I grabbed it and just turned with it and just took it,” Kelly said. “Everybody else was looking for it, but it didn't hit the ground or anything. I just grabbed it and just stripped it to my chest and held it. I'm sitting there hiding, just kinda holding it, and I see everybody looking for the ball and then I run out and I'm holding the ball out and it goes crazy. It was cool.”
It was Kelly’s first forced fumble since the 2018 season, when he had a scoop-and-score at West Virginia.
Up next: The Sooners will get a primetime home game against TCU next Saturday, the Big 12 Conference announced shortly after the Texas win. Kickoff will be 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.
BY THE NUMBERS
8: Current streak of one-possession games played by Oklahoma and Texas.
14: Consecutive wins by the Sooners, which is the second-longest streak in the country
21: First-quarter deficit overcome by Oklahoma, which is the largest in the Red River rivalry.
28: First-quarter points surrendered by OU, the most since 1957.
66: OU’s longest runs from Kennedy Brooks and Caleb Williams (touchdown).
85: Michael Turk’s yardage from a first-quarter punt, which tied for the third-longest in OU history.
136: Marvin Mims’ career-high receiving yardage
217: Kennedy Brooks career-high passing yardage.
662: Total yardage by the Sooners.