OU notebook: Graham interception 'just a phenomenal play'

What Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham did with his right hand Saturday afternoon will live on for decades. His interception of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez midway through the fourth quarter will go down as one of the greatest catches by an OU player in any game, much less in the OU-Nebraska rivalry.

But OU coach Lincoln Riley admitted it was an incredible catch at the worst possible time. The pick came on fourth down, and the difference was having the ball at the Sooners’ 23-yard line with an incomplete pass or at the Sooners’ 3-yard line with a completion.

“I think I might have been the first coach in the history of college football to challenge a play that we got an interception on,” Riley said. “We were watching the replay and we thought it was juggling around. I walked over to the official and I might have challenged it. But he said they had 100% confirmed it up there.

“Yeah, I was hoping it would have gone down. But what a play. Just a phenomenal play. He’s got great ball skills. We’ve seen him make catches like that in practice. It was huge. It wasn’t something we’ve never seen.”

Graham was diving to his left as the ball neared. That’s where the Nebraska receiver was. His natural instinct was to get his hand on the ball. Can’t blame him for that.