OU notebook: Gabriel, Mims mum on the future as Sooners prep for Cheez-It Bowl with Florida State on Dec. 29

Ten days out from Oklahoma’s Cheez-It Bowl date with Florida State, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and leading wide receiver Marvin Mims were quiet about the future Monday night.

For two of OU’s most indispensable offensive players in 2022, the Dec. 29 bowl game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., could conceivably mark the final game of their respective college careers.

“I’m just wanting to announce on my own time, when my family’s right,” Gabriel told reporters following Monday’s practice session. “Not trying to hold it from the media or anything. Just wanting to announce on my own time and know just when it’s right for me and my family. But nothing, no secret message in between any of that.”

“We go home tomorrow,” Mims said. “I’ll probably talk to my family. Just talk about it, sit on it the rest of the week and just hopefully come up with a decision then.”

Gabriel, the fourth-year passer who transferred to OU from UCF in 2022, holds two years of remaining eligibility after tossing 24 touchdowns and six interceptions with a Big 12-best 265.5 yards per game in his first regular season with the Sooners.

Gabriel’s lone missed start — OU’s 49-0 defeat to Texas on Oct. 8 — revealed the degree of the redshirt junior’s importance to the Sooners this fall and he’d return as one of the program’s unquestioned leaders once again in 2023.

While he mulls the future and prepares to face the Seminoles’ third-ranked pass defense, Gabriel said Monday that he’s focused on remaining in the present.

“I’m really not trying to make it dramatic at all,” he said. “Just really focused on right now and getting myself better and letting God just kind of pave the way for me. Just trust in his path for me.”

Mims, meanwhile, would leave OU without its receiving yards leader from each of the past three seasons if he were to opt for the NFL following his junior campaign.

The third-year pass catcher finished second in the Big 12 with a career-high 1,006 receiving yards in 2022. Mims confirmed Monday that he has received an NFL Draft grade that could help inform his plans for the future, but said he’s not allowing that to dictate his decision.

“At the end of the day, it honestly didn’t even matter much,” Mims explained. “I’m still thinking about it with my parents and family. Honestly, the coaches haven’t been really asked me and asking me a lot. They’re just waiting for me to make my decision and give me space.”

Roster changes

Since the close of the regular season on Nov. 26, 15 Sooners have entered the transfer and four more — Eric Gray, Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Jalen Redmond — have exited the program to prepare for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft process.

“It’s always tough,” said tight end Brayden Willis, who will play in the Dec. 29 bowl game before departing for the Senior Bowl himself. “We would love to keep everybody but unfortunately that’s just not how it works sometimes.”

“I’m an advocate for the portal and it’s just sometimes it’s how it goes, a better opportunity somewhere else,” he continued. “But we wish all those guys the best.”

The annual flurry of bowl season roster churn has become the norm since the introduction of the transfer portal in 2018 melded with the trend of players opting out of postseason bowl games.

Players like Willis, Gabriel and Mims are used to it.

“It’s college football nowadays,” Gabriel said.

Where do they feel the impact this time of year? On the practice field.

“It’s different” said Mims. “You definitely have less bodies out here. New faces stepping into new roles, more people. There are more young guys getting reps that haven’t played much or hadn’t had as many reps throughout the year.”

Opportunity in the backfield

Eric Gray’s departure prior to the bowl game means two things:

1. The Sooners enter the meeting with Florida State without an established starter at the running back position.

2. Chances will there for OU’s remaining rushers in Orlando.

That should be good news for Jovantae Barnes. The freshman finished the regular season as the Sooners’ second-leading rusher averaging 4.6 yards per carry with five touchdowns.

Working with running backs coach DeMarco Murray and alongside Gray and fourth-year rusher Marcus Major, Barnes feels he’s been built up this fall for the opportunity he’ll have against Florida State.

“It’s been very exciting,” Barnes said. “I come to practice every day looking forward to learning something new. Obviously, it’s a new step. I have a bigger role for this game.”

Major, who carried only six times in the final month of the regular season, was spotted on a scooter with a boot on his right foot during Monday’s practice.

Perhaps that opens things up for another freshman rusher. Gavin Sawchuck, the speedy former four-star recruit, tallied just five carries during the regular season.

More could await him at the end of the month.

“Whenever I get my opportunity, I want to do my best and I want to be ready for the opportunity,” Sawchuck said. “So I’m excited for the opportunity — the chance that I have with this bowl game.”

Skip this one if you’re squeamish

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Coe spent the month of November with a protective wrap covering his right hand and wrist after suffering an injury in the Sooners’ win at Iowa State on Oct. 29.

On Monday, Coe told the harrowing tale behind his injury.

"It happened during the Iowa State game. I hit my head. So the trainers they came up to me and they were saying, ‘Oh, we were trying to get your head, trying to focus on your head.’ My head is good. But I really need y’all to look at my thumb because my thumb looks unusually big. They just kept looking at my head. My head is okay. Y’all really need to look at my thumb. I promise you my head is okay.

“So they finally took the glove off and then we just saw a big bone sticking out the side of my hand. I was really calm about it. Everybody else was really panicking. But I was really calm. We went back into the locker room and took x-rays and all that.”

#Sooners DT Isaiah Coe still doesn’t need a right arm (kidding, sorta). pic.twitter.com/wNxuatV6FN — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 19, 2022

Coe explained that the bone was not fractured, simply dislocated…so team trainers “popped it back” and sewed his hand up in the locker room inside Jack Trice Stadium. On top of it all, the 305-pound lineman found the whole experience to be pretty neat.

“I can really walk around and say that I saw the inside of my hand,” Coe said. “I thought that was pretty cool.”

Coe said he only struggled playing with the injury the following week against Baylor. He wore a sleeve on his right arm Monday but says he is fully healed now in bowl season.

Graham in action

D.J. Graham hasn't seen a snap on the offensive side of the ball since switching from cornerback to wide receiver during the Sooners’ mid-October bye week.

The junior was spotted working out with the wide receivers wearing the No. 81 during Monday's practice session.